the Omicron variant of the coronavirus spreads around the world

The new variant of the Omicron coronavirus continued to spread around the world on Sunday, with two cases detected in Australia, as more countries tried to isolate themselves by imposing travel restrictions.

Health authorities in Australia’s most populous state, New South Wales, said two passengers arriving in Sydney from southern Africa on Saturday night had tested positive for the omicron variant of the coronavirus.

Both were asymptomatic, fully vaccinated and in quarantine, NSW Health said. Another 12 passengers from southern Africa were also quarantined in a hotel for 14 days, while 260 others and the crew were ordered to isolate themselves.

Rapid global expansion

The Australian cases are the latest indication that the variant may be difficult to contain. First discovered in South Africa, it has since been detected in Great Britain, Germany, Italy, Belgium, Botswana, Israel, and Hong Kong.

Austria was investigating a suspected case on Sunday, and in France, Health Minister Olivier Veran said the new variant was probably already circulating.

The discovery of omicron, described as “worrying variant“by the World Health Organization (WHO), it has raised worldwide concern that it may resist vaccines and prolong the nearly two-year COVID-19 pandemic.

Ómicron is potentially more contagious than the previous variants, but experts still do not know if it causes a more or less severe COVID-19 compared to other strains.

Several countries have imposed a wave of travel bans or restrictions on southern Africa.

Financial markets had tumbled on Friday as investors worried that the variance could slow the global recovery. Oil prices fell about $ 10 a barrel.

On Sunday, most Gulf stock markets fell sharply in early trading, and the Saudi index suffered its biggest daily decline in nearly two years.

In the longest-range effort to hold off the variant, Israel announced that it will ban all foreigners from entering and it would reintroduce anti-terrorist phone tracking technology to contain the spread of the variant.

Prime Minister Naftali Bennett said the ban, pending government approval, will last 14 days. The authorities hope that in that period there will be more information on the effectiveness of the omicron vaccines.

Israel detected a case of Omicron and decided to close its borders to foreigners.

Many countries have imposed or are planning travel restrictions from southern Africa.

The South African government on Saturday denounced this measure as unfair and potentially damaging to its economy, stating that it is being punished for its scientific ability to identify variants of the coronavirus early.

In Britain, where two omicron-linked cases identified on Saturday were related to travel to southern Africa, the government announced measures to try to contain the spread, including stricter testing standards for people arriving in the country and requiring face masks in some settings.

British Health Minister Sajid Javid said on Sunday he looked forward to receiving immediate advice on whether the government can expand a program to supply booster vaccines to fully vaccinated people, to try to weaken the impact of the variant.

The German state of Bavaria also announced two confirmed cases of the variant on Saturday. In Italy, the National Institute of Health said a case of the new variant had been detected in Milan in a person from Mozambique.

Zhong Nanshan, a Chinese respiratory disease expert, said it could take some time to reach a conclusion about the harmfulness of the new variant, state television reported on Sunday.

Vaccine disparity

Although epidemiologists claim that travel restrictions may be too late to prevent omicron circulation, many countries – including the United States, Brazil, Canada, European Union nations, Australia, Japan, South Korea, and Thailand – have announced prohibitions.

More countries joined on Sunday, including Indonesia and Saudi Arabia.

The undersecretary of Health of Mexico, Hugo López Gatell, said that the travel restrictions are of little use in response to the new variant, and described the measures adopted by some countries as “disproportionate”.

The world took time to get vaccinated and now they are concerned about the new strains of Covid-19.

“It has not been shown to be more virulent or to evade the immune response induced by vaccines,” López-Gatell said on Twitter. “Travel restrictions or border closures are unhelpful measures; they affect the economy and well-being of peoples,” he said in a post on Twitter on Saturday.

Ómicron appears as many countries in Europe are already battling an increase in COVID-19 infections, and some have reintroduced restrictions on social activity to try to stop the spread.

The new variant has also highlighted the huge disparities in the vaccination rates all over the world. Even as many developed countries are giving third-dose boosters, less than 7% of people in low-income countries have received their first injection of COVID-19, according to medical and human rights groups.

Seth Berkley, CEO of the GAVI Vaccine Alliance, which along with WHO leads the COVAX initiative to drive equitable distribution of vaccines, said this was essential to prevent the emergence of more variants of the coronavirus.

“Although we still have to know more about omicron, we know that as long as a large part of the world population is not vaccinated, variants will continue to appear and the pandemic will continue to drag on,” he said in a statement to Reuters on Saturday.

