The new trailer for Joel Cohen and Denzel Washington’s “Macbeth” gives you goosebumps

We have not seen it yet and we already dare to say that it is going to be one of the most beautiful films of recent years. Without a doubt, Macbeth It is one of the most important works in the history of literature. William Shakespeare signed a story that has been able to sail through the oceans of time without losing an iota of its impact. In fact, the work has been made into a movie on multiple occasions, but the version of Joel coen (half of the Coen brothers) promises to be legendary.

England, Middle Ages. Macbeth is a noble Scottish gentleman. One day, after a battle in which he wins the favor of the monarch, he meets three witches who prophesy that he will one day become King. After the fulfillment of two other prophecies formulated by the witches, Macbeth inevitably wonders how the third can be fulfilled, since King Duncan is still alive and, in addition, he has two sons who can inherit the throne. In fact, as soon as Macbeth heard the prophecy, the idea of ​​Duncan’s murder did not cease to haunt his mind, although at first he rejected it. However, his wife, whose ambition and will to power is stronger than his, will try to incite him to commit the crime.

Denzel Washington and Frances McDormand as the protagonist and Joel coen at the controls. Hard to imagine better ingredients like those of Macbeth. The film will hit theaters in the United States next December and its new trailer gives you goosebumps. Attentive