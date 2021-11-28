The most personal side of Kate Winslet, the star of ‘Mare of Easttown’

With more than thirty films behind him, an Oscar Award for The reader and four Golden Globes for Steve Jobs or Revolutionary Road, among others, Kate winslet is much more than the actress who reached the top thanks to Titanic, the title of James Cameron that made him a great international star. In case anyone had any doubts about it, the British interpreter has shone again thanks to its protagonist character in Mare of Easttown, the series of the moment on HBO and for whose role his name resonates strongly in the bets for the next Emmy Awards. Professional triumph that accompanies a good personal moment in the life of Kate Winslet, also applauded for her defense of natural beauty.

At 45, Kate Winslet has gone down the aisle three times. The first time in 2000 with director Jim Threapleton, he fell in love with during the filming of Julia’s trip and from whom he divorced a year later after having had his firstborn named Mia Honey Threapleton, that in his twenties She is already building a career in the acting world, following in her mother’s footsteps. In 2003 she married Sam Mendes and that same year they welcomed Joe Alfie Winslet Mendes, the actress’s middle son. The marriage lasted until 2010 and a year later, Kate Winslet met Ned Rocknroll while fleeing a fire on a farm. They formalized their relationship in 2012 and, shortly after, it would become the father of her youngest son, Bear Blaze Winslet. To this day, the couple is still together and since 2015 they live together and with the three children of the protagonist of The Holidays. Although he defines his family situation as “unconventional”, he assures that the relationships between all of them are as cordial and close as possible.

Without leaving the personal terrain, the actress of Tintanic He has stated on several occasions that he feels happy with the changes that the passage of time produces in his body, after having overcome many criticisms for his weight. For this reason, it has not been a few times that she has raised her voice for real beauty, even taking legal action against those who retouched her images to make her appear younger or slimmer. Precisely this commitment to naturalness is another reason why Kate Winslet has been applauded when it comes to Mare of Easttown, also off screen. The actress flatly refused to allow any image of her related to the series to be modified, neither within the action nor on promotional posters. In fact, she herself has explained to The New York Times that in one of the intimate scenes of the series, the director, Craig Zobel told him that he was going to cut out an area of ​​his belly that looked “more bulky” and he flatly refused. “I have brought Mare to life as the middle-aged woman that I am, I guess that’s why people have connected with this character the way they have, because clearly there are no filters. She is a fully functional and flawed woman, with a body and face that move in a way that is in tune with her age., his life and where he comes from, “Winslet added about it.

What is ‘Mare of Easttown’ about?

The series counts through its seven episodes the story of a Pennsylvania town detective investigating a crime while her personal life falls apart, the result of a trauma that Mare (Kate Winslet) drags from her past. Among the keys to the success of Mare of Easttown HBO’s strategy is to return to the traditional broadcast of a weekly episode, keeping viewers in suspense about the status of the resolution of said police case to the point that the platform collapsed in the broadcast of the sixth delivery. As for the possibility of a second season, Kate Winslet has left the door open, expressing how much he liked to get into the skin of the protagonist of Mare of Easttown.

