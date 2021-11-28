The most moving movie that cost 50 million is on NETFLIX; will make you think about family problems | TRAILER

In recent weeks, people tend to wonder more about new trends or topics of interest to them, such as certain genres of cinema or series that are hosted on Netflix.

In this sense, people wonder what they can see on the streaming giant, Netflix, where they can find a wide variety of movies of various themes and genres.

Let us remember that more frequently new options come to light to watch content and have entertainment via streaming; This mainly since the Covid-19 pandemic arrived in Mexico on February 28, 2020.

What to see on the platform

Despite the competition, Netflix continues to be one of the platforms with the highest demand globally, mainly because it is committed to the best releases in the film world, from the most recent releases to the classics of the seventh art.

In addition, after the arrival of the coronavirus in Mexico, people tend to spend more time on social networks but also on streaming platforms such as Amazon Prime Video, HBO Max, Netflix or Disney Plus.

Under this scenario, it is also important to remember that the streaming platform is constantly working on bringing new titles of various genres in order to keep people of all ages entertained.

What’s new on the platform

This is how in the streaming giant, various titles are fired but many others are also incorporated to form part of the wide catalog of series, films and documentaries.

In this month of November, various audiovisual productions join the platform, which are part of the premieres for young and old.

For this reason, we have created a selection of a movie to see this weekend or this Sunday night, accompanied by your loved ones; This film production will fill you with strong emotions.

A touching tape

This is the film “Stepmom”, which is within the genres of comedy and drama, which was directed by Chris Columbus and released in 1998; starred Julia Roberts and Susan Sarandon.

“Stepmom” or “Stay by my side”, follows the story of Isabel, who is a young fashion photographer who is dedicated to her career and profession, however, there comes a point where she thinks that she should only occupy her time in her boyfriend’s kids Look.

These are her two children, Anna, 12, and her son, Ben, seven, whom she will have to get to know more deeply throughout the story, always trying to empathize with them and like them.

What is “Stay by my side” about?

As Isabel constantly tries to make his children find themselves in trust with her, however, no matter how hard she tries and looks for a way to convince them of it, she does not succeed.

But everything begins to become even more complicated after she has to face various problems with Jackie, the biological mother of the two children whom she considers to be superior in everything.

The relationship between the two women begins to get complicated, after which she reproaches Isabel that she is the culprit of having stolen her marriage and even her family; Since she is weaker due to a tumor so she cannot fully care for her children, where Isabel will have to decide if she wants to support the little ones and their mother.

Here we present you through said film production hosted on the streaming giant, Netflix, which will reflect on the rivalry that may exist between people but that in the end they can come to understand each other:

