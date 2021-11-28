THE LAUGHS WERE NOT MISSING: Xavi Hernández’s response to all those who say that FC Barcelona is winning thanks to its flower

Against Espanyol, a pair of posts from the parakeet box. The culés ended up winning. They played a great game against Benfica, but they didn’t convert. And, in the end, they may have lost. Seferovic starred in an incredible failure, leaving FC Barcelona alive in the UEFA Champions League.

This Sunday, against Villarreal, the yellow Submarine he got to overcome them by considerable lapses. However, they knew how to suffer, reacted and achieved their first victory as visitors so far in the Spanish League.

Many are already starting to talk about the flower Xavi Hernandez. Already TeacherBelieve it or not, it was his turn to speak on the subject. Luck will always be welcome, although the world champion maintains that they are already seeing things that have worked in the last 15 days.

THE FLOWER OF XAVI HERNÁNDEZ?

“Let’s see if I have a flower in the next matches (laughs). It is not a flower issue, we have worked on situations… The second goal is a tactical situation that we had worked on. So, it is a moment when you have to play up because there is a heads up with centrals. They clear us well and the ball falls to Memphis. These are situations that we have worked on ”.

“Today we are facing a magnificent rival. I think that today they played a great game too. We have been subjected many times in our field, we did not go out for many minutes. But we have started the game well, I think we have failed, I don’t know if they are 3 or 4 very clear at the beginning. In that section of the game we can also talk about the flower of the opposite (laughs). They are situations. If there is a flower, it is welcome. Everything that is to add for the game, fantastic ”.

Undefeated Data. FC Barcelona had not won in the league away from home since May 2021. They had a streak of 5 away games without a win.

Did you know…? At the moment, FC Barcelona is 7 points behind Real Madrid (1 game less), which is the leader of the Spanish championship.