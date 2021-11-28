The lack of internists will be a serious problem in 5 years

Javier de la Fuente, president of the Galician Society of Internal Medicine (Sogami).

The 42nd National Congress of the Spanish Society of Internal Medicine (SEMI) and the 36th Congress of the Galician Society of Internal Medicine (Sogami) comes to an end after four days that have hosted more than 130 activities and where a record of participation has been broken. A fact that, according to assures Medical Writing the president of the Galician Society of Internal Medicine (Sogami), reflects the need for the specialty to meet in person after two years marked by the harshness of the pandemic. What’s more, Javier de la Fuente reviews the major issues addressed during the Congress such as the deficit of internists or their role in home hospitalization or the lack of political recognition.

What is your assessment of the 42nd National Congress of the SEMI and the 36th Congress of the Galician Society of Internal Medicine?

The assessment is tremendously positive. In the first place, due to the influx, since our most optimistic expectations have been exceeded, reaching the figure of 2,700 participants. This is always a note of joy, we doctors wanted to meet, share experiences, talk about our common projects, make new proposals … Second, participation in the projects and research that have been sent, with more than 1,500 accepted papers. Third, the influx in the rooms is impressive. Seeing overflowing rooms for more than 400 people is very satisfying. Furthermore, more than 60 percent of Congress is young people. Internal Medicine is alive and with a great future.

Was there more desire to meet again or need to train?

Both. Of course, the first part he comments is true and not saying it would be a bit hypocritical on my part. There was a lot of desire to retake the face-to-face Congress and not see ourselves only in two dimensions. In addition, contact with old friends is not the same to do it through what is the computer screen than the direct you to you, non-verbal language manifests itself, you only need to see a friend to know that they are happy and that is coming to greet you. That is important.

Also the training part is like this, it is not the same to put a question in a chat than to be able to raise your hand, chat, or when going out, take the speakers down the hall and comment on some of the things that have surprised you or that you have stayed doubtfully. This can only be done in this way.

What has it been like to organize a congress surrounded by so much uncertainty?

They are risky bets, although they are well founded. We are not crazy, but we saw how the vaccination rate was going and the acceptance rate of the vaccine in the most vulnerable people, that age is the main risk factor for Covid. This encouraged us to make the decision to do it in person in May-June. This is the second Congress that I have organized and we already knew how a Congress could be passed from face-to-face to virtual in record time. Regarding the program, it has been prepared jointly with the working groups, the SEMI Board of Directors, and, of course, the Sogami Board of Directors, which we are playing a logically very relevant role because we are the hosts.

During the Congress, the lack of recognition that the specialty has had in the work it has done in the fight against the covid has been exposed. Are politicians unaware of the functions that Interna has performed during the pandemic?

I think they know perfectly well, what I don’t understand is what has happened now with this initiative of the Senate Health Commission. How is it possible that we are not present in a specialty that is nuclear in the management of Covid, we are not the only ones, we do not want the epaulet full of medals, but what cannot be is not counting on us. This is absolutely incomprehensible and unheard of.

I do not know it, because really Internal Medicine is the soul of medicine itself. The specialties have arisen for different reasons, one of them is technology, if someone has to do an endoscopy, an internist could do it, but if there is already a specialty called Digestive or Pneumology, then … Nobody disputes that, how do I go about it? to question the specialties? But what they cannot question is that the core of medicine has little or no value or that it is not recognized. It is really hard to digest.

During the inauguration, Feijóo himself acknowledged that he had no evidence of the shortage of internists. Do you feel forgotten in the HR plans?

It would not reach that level, but what is clear is that if we do not have good visibility it is difficult to think about it. There is a deficit of internists throughout Spain, something that is a planning problem and is being seen now, but if it is not remedied in five, six or seven years we will have very serious problems of lack of doctors. They are warned, the president of the board, Alberto Núñez Feijóo, acknowledged it yesterday, that he was not aware because they have a pressing need for family doctors, there is a problem here in Galicia, as I imagine there will be in all of Spain. We will have to plan. MIR places have to be increased, extra calls for applications and plans must be drawn up. These are things that must be worked on, since they cannot be the result of improvisation.

Both from Sogami and from SEMI, do you think it is necessary to carry out an awareness campaign so that the Administration is aware of this shortage of internists?

In this we have always been, every year we make our board of directors and prepare a report. Before we complained about the precariousness of the contracts, now we complain that there is a lack of internists. This is a problem that the Xunta knows and that is one of the many problems that they will have to attend to. They will know what to prioritize with.

I do not think that the subject goes there. With the crisis in 2010 there was a planning with a low replacement rate and that has been extended. Nor has anyone wanted to mess with it because as long as there are no protests and they do not know it, the problems do not exist. Now they see that they exist and they will have to fix it as soon as possible because a result will not be seen immediately, but it will be seen in six or seven years.

Are they in time to take the appropriate solutions?

It is clear that MIR vacancies must be increased and then an extraordinary MIR will have to be made. If there is a deficit of doctors already today, and more than will be foreseen in 4 or 5 years, there cannot be 6,000 doctors who have not approved the MIR and who do not have the option of training.

And by doing an extraordinary MIR, don’t you run the risk of creating first-rate and second-rate professionals?

No, because the training programs are what they are, that is, you do an extraordinary MIR and then you have to do five years of training. The extraordinary MIR may be because it is untimely or because the number of places increases. There are not always hospitals or Family teaching centers and units that can increase the number of places, but there are others that do have the capacity to increase.

Home Hospitalization is another of the future challenges for Spanish healthcare, and this especially affects Galicia due to the dispersion of its population and its aging. Here they have emphasized the leading role that Internal must carry out, but is this being the case?

What I know in Galicia for the most part is like this, however, it is not always true. It is a medical activity that has to do with the continuity of care from the hospital to the home and can be accessed by Family, Intern and Surgery doctors. When they are complex chronic infections, the logical thing is that he is an internist both due to training and complexity. So Internal must have a predominant role.

Finally, how do you value for Sogami having taken advantage of this speaker to unite the National Congress with the Autonomous Congress?

That the Spanish Society places its trust in us to hold the Congress is an honor and a privilege because in some way it makes us visible to society. In addition, it makes us value the work we do and the professionals we have.