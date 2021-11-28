the images that confirm their relationship

The rumors were true. Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson are together and the sample is their first images of the hand. They have not been stopped by criticism, or gossip, or the statements of Kanye West assuring that he wants to reconcile with his ex-wife, or the distance, since the comedian resides in New York and the businesswoman, on the other side of the country, in Calabasas, in Los Angeles, with her four children.

It all started last October, when they were photographed with Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Scott in an amusement park. By then, they had agreed Saturday night Live, the show that Davidson is famous for and which she was invited to attend; It seems that they met there, although, for now, there are more unknowns than certainties about their relationship. What is known is that the couple celebrated comedian’s twenty-eighth birthday at Kris Jenner’s, the matriarch of the Kardashian clan, and put on all the pajamas that the influencer, because they shared the image under these lines in networks. As published People just a few days ago, “they are getting to know each other better and getting along very well”, and Kim, forty-one years old, loves the spark that the artist has, that “it’s very funny and entertaining and makes her happy”, Who fills with compliments and compliments, something the businesswoman loves. Perhaps this is the secret of the comedian who conquers all. He recently broke up with Phoebe Dynevor, from The Bridgertons and has had romances with Kaia Gerber, Margaret Qualley, Kate Beckinsale, in addition to having been engaged to Ariana Grande.

