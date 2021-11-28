The dutch tourist who caught Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson together and took selfies with them

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson have become the most unexpected couple on the international celebrity scene. Beyond their age difference (he is 28 and she is 41), no one would have ever associated them since they do not share friendships or lifestyles. Now that they can be seen in public hand in hand, all the paparazzi are watching their movements, although the person who was lucky enough to meet them and to become seflies with them was not a reporter but a Dutch tourist.

The story of Paul Barewijk is going around the world as he has managed, without intending to, to get hold of the images of the most wanted famous people of the moment. The man was in Los Angeles on vacation, taking a tourist route through the Beverly Hills area.

Read also

The tourist, from Amsterdam, even stopped in front of the Fendi x SKIMS collab pop-up store, a temporary boutique located on Rodeo Drive that houses the collection in which the luxury firm collaborates with the Kim Kardashian brand. .

What Paul Barewijk did not imagine was that he was about to meet the social media star and his new partner. “I continued my walk, looked at the beautiful mansions and went to a park. Then I stopped at the Beverly Hills Hotel for a drink and some vitamins. A few minutes later I called my mother. I was sitting at the bar, looking around me, when I saw Pete Davidson, ”the man explained.

Kim Kardashian takes a selfie with a Dutch tourist Instagram

“Then I looked again and made out Kim Kardashian,” he added. The man cut off communication with his mother immediately and walked over to the couple. “I showed her the photo in front of the pop-up store. He loved it and I asked him for a photo. She answered ‘sure’ ”, he says excitedly in a video on Instagram.

This is how this tourist achieved a selfie with Kim Kardashian, something that not everyone can boast about. However, he also wanted a portrait with Pete Davidson so, neither short nor lazy, he made the request. The comedian said yes.

Pete Davidson takes a selfie with a Dutch tourist Instagram

“He is great and Kim was absolutely beaming. Glamor for real. Then a few minutes after the photos were taken, the two of them left quickly. I guess it’s because they didn’t want to get caught. They looked very happy, relaxed and drinking, it showed very well. They were sitting next to each other ”, commented the Dutchman who, with his anecdote, has only reconfirmed the romance between Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson.