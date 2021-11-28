The doctor who warned about the omicron strain talks about the symptoms it produces

The first South African doctor to alert authorities to the new variant of coronavirus talks about the symptoms it produces.

South Africa

coronavirus

coronavirus pandemic

omicron strain

Dr. Angelique Coetzee began to consider the possibility of the emergence of a new strain of the virus when some patients in her office in the South African capital, Pretoria, began to present symptoms of COVID-19 that did not have an immediate logic. About two dozen patients tested positive for COVID-19 with symptoms of the new variant. They were mostly healthy men who felt "very tired." About half of them were not vaccinated. On November 18, when four members of the same family who tested positive for COVID-19 presented severe fatigue, the health professional decided to contact the responsible authorities to warn about the possibility of a new strain. Speaking of symptoms, Coetzee shared a "very interesting" case of omicron that caught her particular attention. It was a girl of about six years old, who had a fever and a very high heart rate. The doctor even considered admitting her, but decided not to. Two days later, the little girl was "much better." The doctor emphasized that her patients were healthy and relatively young individuals. Their main concern regarding the omicron variant is its impact on the health of older people, especially those with diabetes or heart disease. The strain B.1.1.529, known as omicron, was first identified in Botswana on November 11. After South Africa announced the discovery of the new variant on November 26, several countries have confirmed cases in their territory.

South Africa

The first South African doctor to alert authorities to the new variant of coronavirus talks about the symptoms it produces.

Dr. Angelique Coetzee began to consider the possibility of the emergence of a new strain of the virus when some patients in her office in the South African capital, Pretoria, began to show symptoms of COVID-19 that they had no immediate logic.

“His symptoms were so different from what he had treated before and so mild,” said to The Telegraph the president of the South African Medical Association.

According to the doctor, about two dozen patients tested positive for COVID-19 with symptoms of the new variant. They were mostly healthy men who they felt “very tired”. About half of them were not vaccinated, the outlet detailed.

On November 18, when four members of the same family who tested positive for COVID-19 presented intense fatigue, the health professional decided to contact the responsible authorities to alert about the possibility of a new strain.

In discussing symptoms, Coetzee shared a “very interesting” case of the omicron that caught her particular attention. It was about a girl of about six years, who presented fever and a very high heart rate. The doctor even considered admitting her, but decided not to. Two days later, the little girl was “much better.”

The doctor emphasized that her patients were healthy and relatively young individuals. His main concern regarding the omicron variant is its impact on the health of old peopleespecially those with diabetes or heart disease.

The B.1.1.529 strain, known as omicron, was first identified in Botswana on November 11. After South Africa announced the discovery of the new variant on November 26, several countries have confirmed cases in their territory.

