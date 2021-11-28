The doctor who warned about the omicron strain talks about the symptoms it produces
The first South African doctor to alert authorities to the new variant of coronavirus talks about the symptoms it produces.
Dr. Angelique Coetzee began to consider the possibility of the emergence of a new strain of the virus when some patients in her office in the South African capital, Pretoria, began to show symptoms of COVID-19 that they had no immediate logic.
According to the doctor, about two dozen patients tested positive for COVID-19 with symptoms of the new variant. They were mostly healthy men who they felt “very tired”. About half of them were not vaccinated, the outlet detailed.
On November 18, when four members of the same family who tested positive for COVID-19 presented intense fatigue, the health professional decided to contact the responsible authorities to alert about the possibility of a new strain.
In discussing symptoms, Coetzee shared a “very interesting” case of the omicron that caught her particular attention. It was about a girl of about six years, who presented fever and a very high heart rate. The doctor even considered admitting her, but decided not to. Two days later, the little girl was “much better.”
The B.1.1.529 strain, known as omicron, was first identified in Botswana on November 11. After South Africa announced the discovery of the new variant on November 26, several countries have confirmed cases in their territory.
