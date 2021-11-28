The doctor who warned about the omicron strain talks about the symptoms it produces

The first South African doctor to alert authorities to the new variant of coronavirus talks about the symptoms it produces.

Dr. Angelique Coetzee began to consider the possibility of the emergence of a new strain of the virus when some patients in her office in the South African capital, Pretoria, began to show symptoms of COVID-19 that they had no immediate logic.

“His symptoms were so different from what he had treated before and so mild,” said to The Telegraph the president of the South African Medical Association.

According to the doctor, about two dozen patients tested positive for COVID-19 with symptoms of the new variant. They were mostly healthy men who they felt “very tired”. About half of them were not vaccinated, the outlet detailed.

On November 18, when four members of the same family who tested positive for COVID-19 presented intense fatigue, the health professional decided to contact the responsible authorities to alert about the possibility of a new strain.

Omicron variant: in which countries has the new strain of coronavirus been detected?

In discussing symptoms, Coetzee shared a “very interesting” case of the omicron that caught her particular attention. It was about a girl of about six years, who presented fever and a very high heart rate. The doctor even considered admitting her, but decided not to. Two days later, the little girl was “much better.”

The doctor emphasized that her patients were healthy and relatively young individuals. His main concern regarding the omicron variant is its impact on the health of old peopleespecially those with diabetes or heart disease.