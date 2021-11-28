The curious story about how Gloria Estefan discovered Ariana Grande

It is impossible to recapitulate the Latin musical history and that great artists like Gloria Estefan are not taken into account. This personality was chosen by the British magazine The Sun as one of the singers that will never be forgotten. To this day, we fully agree that his legacy will endure for a long time. Her great wisdom and talent in the musical field have led her to the pinnacle of success. When you read the curious story about how this singer discovered Ariana Grande, you will know of his clinical eye for music.

Few people who happen to meet a world-class celebrity. Ariana Grande was in the right moment to show her great potential, something that seemed to only happen in the movies.

It was in 2001, while I was with your family on a cruise. Thus, his statements on Alan Carr’s show revealed the following: “I was singing karaoke and the song I chose was very unfortunate”. Putting the children’s area aside, she decided to indulge in one of her favorite activities: singing. He added that he decided to “sing My Heart Will Go On by Titanic. It was a very sinister choice, but I was only six or seven years old so I didn’t know what I was doing. ”

He had the courage to sing in front of numerous people, yet he never thought there would be a celebrity paying attention. He did an epic performance, because at this time his talent was already in sight.

Once she interpreted the Celine Dion theme, a subject approached her and told her that Gloria Estefan wanted to talk to her. So, many years after that, Ariana remembers what she conveyed to her: “I just want you to know that you are very talented and that you should never give up”. We now know that Grande took those words seriously.

Gloria Estefan and her support for low-income students

The Latin Grammy Cultural Foundation reported some time ago the entry into force of a scholarship for low-income students who were interested in music. More specifically, it was about Latin music. Those accepted would study at one of the most prominent institutions in the country, the Berklee School of Music in Boston (United States). Thus, the lucky ones would have a scholarship of $ 200,000 to pursue higher education for 4 years. It has been said before that this academy is “the most important learning laboratory” in the music industry.

In order to finance these scholarships, the foundation has had the support of great artists such as Miguel Bosé, Juan Luis Guerra, Carlos Vives and Enrique Iglesias. For the fifth installment, the sponsor was Gloria Estefan. Considered one of the most significant singers on the Latin music scene, as she has laid the foundations for certain genres and has won many Latin Grammy Awards. It is completely logical that a personality of his magnitude would be taken into account. This initiative has served to promote the participation of individuals who do not have the means to build a career.

There is no doubt that Gloria Estefan knows how to recognize a star when she sees it. Ariana Grande can assure you. Will other discoveries come soon?