The best movie and series recommendations for the family

HAWKEYE

Hawkeye is Marvel’s new interconnected universe series for the platform Disney+, starring the popular character from Avengers.

This time his Christmas vacation with his children is interrupted when a girl named Kate Bishop gets into trouble with an organization that the hero tried to eliminate long ago under a secret personality.

Because of this, he joins the young woman, who happens to be his fan, to save the situation and be home on time for Christmas.

And yes, the series has all the Christmas mood, and will conclude even two days before December 24.

Jeremy Renner has Hawkeye already very dominated and the character has the possibility of showing off without being overshadowed by others Avengers.

But it’s Hailee Steinfeld as Kate, the true heart of the series, trying to deal with college, family problems, and teaming up with a superhero to save the day.

The first two episodes, the rest are released on Wednesdays, they are loaded with humor and very well achieved action situations, there is a scene that occurs in a new Broadway musical that is truly great.

It is a pleasure to have the Mexican Tony Dalton in the cast, as the charming and mysterious Jack Duquesne, a character that fits him like a glove.

THE LOTTERY OF LOVE

In the absence of change to leave a tip, an honest policeman promises the waitress to bring the next day what he owes him or half of what is won in the lottery, if his ticket is awarded. And, of course, the cop takes the jackpot … of four million dollars. The film is a kind of fairy tale from the 90s, set in New York. The Andrew Bergman film written by Jane Anderson, based on a true story, stars Nicolas Cage and Bridget Fonda. Simple in its approach, but surprising enough to keep the viewer interested all the time, much of the appeal of this film lies in the charisma of the cast. Bergman gives his narration an agile pace, emphasizes the “magical” character of the events, takes advantage of the locations of Manhattan and creates a universe of colorful characters that surround the protagonists, achieving a result that can only be described as charming .

LOVE IS EXPENSIVE

Although the humor is quite black and will not be to the liking of many, the Coen brothers manage to hit the spot thanks to the perfect choice of their protagonists and the excellent handling of an entertaining and original script. George Clooney is Miles Massey, a divorce attorney who is totally unscrupulous when it comes to defending his clients, whether they are right or wrong. After a case, he leaves Marylin Rexroth, played by Catherine Zeta-Jones, unprotected. Marylin, in search of a great fortune through marriage, looks for a way to take revenge and obtain a good sum of money in passing. With this premise, the directors present a struggle of ambition and power charged with sexual energy, where the protagonists shine at all times. Clooney fits the role perfectly and Zeta-Jones shines on the screen.