The best Matt Damon movies on Netflix

Bourne supremacy

This is another of the best Matt Damon movies. A CIA chief sends a seasoned officer to kill Jason Bourne when he apparently finds himself behind the deaths of two people.

Bourne: the ultimatum

Jason Bourne continues his international quest to discover his true identity. From Russia to Europe, from North Africa to the United States, Bourne must stay one step ahead of the people who want to capture or kill him before he has a chance to uncover the truth. Another one of Matt Damon’s films that you cannot miss.

The city of storms

In 2003, Military Chief Roy Miller and his team of inspectors went on a mission to Iraq in search of weapons of mass destruction. They travel from one dangerous place to another, but Miller and his team fail in their quest to find chemical agents or other weapons. Instead, they uncover an elaborate plan in which the most dangerous weapon of all is the truth. An excellent movie to enjoy with the family, which is now available on Netflix.

The new big scam

Danny Ocean and his team of criminals plan an elaborate robbery in Europe to pay off a casino boss. A curious Netflix movie that shows a great performance by Matt Damon.

Now there are 13

Danny Ocean rallies the boys again for a new hit, after a ruthless casino owner Willy Bank betrays Reuben Tishkoff, Danny’s friend and mentor. Matt Damon is seen in one of his best performances.

Saving Private Ryan

After landing in Normandy, in the middle of World War II, some American soldiers must risk their lives to save soldier James Ryan, whose three brothers died in the war. If you enjoy action and war movies, without a doubt this Netflix movie is for you.