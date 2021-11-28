The best Adam Sandler movies on the platform

They are like children 2

If comedy movies are your thing, this is definitely for you. Three years after the reunion that reunited him with his childhood friends, Lenny Feder returns with his family to his hometown to be closer to his friends.

Do not mess with the Zohan

Tired of all the struggles in his country, a legendary Israeli military man named Zohan fakes his own death and travels to New York, where he can fulfill his great dream: to become a stylist. The daring with which Zohan cuts and combs his hair makes him a hit with the women of Manhattan, but when his enemy locates him, Zohan will have to use his military skills if he wants to use the scissors again. A very funny Adam Sandler movie.

Pixels

A television mechanic, criminal, and conspiracy theorist – all friends of the president and former elite video game players – are recruited by the president to help save the country. I laughed on Netflix with one of Adam Sandler’s funniest movies.

Spanglish

In this wacky Adam Sandler comedy, a single mother emigrates from Mexico and becomes the housekeeper for a renowned chef and his neurotic wife.

Transylvania hotel

When the monsters want to go for a walk, they all go to Count Dracula’s Hotel Transylvania, a splendid place where they can be themselves without human beings to bother them. On a special weekend, Dracula invites creatures like the Invisible Man, the Mummy, and others to celebrate his daughter Mavis’ 118th birthday. However, an unexpected complication develops when an ordinary man arrives at the party and falls in love with Mavis. An excellent Adam Sandler movie to spend the weekend.