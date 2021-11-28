the actors who play on all streaming courts

Since the irruption and establishment of the services of streaming, the big stars of Hollywood began to turn to projects of Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney +, as well as before they did with mega studios and film production companies.

While the audiovisual industry adapts to this new business model, the exclusivity contracts that these figures signed on television years ago seem to have ended. Today it is not uncommon to see actors and actresses on multiple screens: starring in an original series on one platform or a movie on another service.

Here, some of the stars who play on all streaming and On Demand courts, a world that continues to incorporate players with the recent landing in Argentina of HBO Max, the new service from the Warner Media group.

Meryl streep



Meryl Streep stars in Steven Soderbergh’s The Laundry, available on Netflix.

The most beloved and talented on the planet Hollywood joined the second season of Big Little Lies, the acclaimed and award-winning series that HBO premiered in 2017 and can be seen today on HBO Max.

Although there are few of his movies on Netflix, in 2019 the platform became interested in the rights of The laundry, Steven Soderbergh’s film on the Panama Papers to see how his name influenced the algorithm.

The following year he joined The dance, a Ryan Murphy musical comedy that the streaming giant released simultaneously in theaters. On Amazon you can see a classic of his which earned him one of his many Oscar nominations: The bridges of Madison.

Dwayne johnson



Ballers (HBO Max) was the first star of “The Rock” in a series.

The best paid actor of 2020 is a production and billing machine. “La Roca” opted for HBO for its first leading role in a series. Is about Ballers, the comedy where he plays a sports manager. But both on Netflix, as on Amazon and other platforms, you can see many of his films that usually mix action and comedy.

Among them, the first of the new franchise of Jumanji: In the jungle, Baywatch: Baywatch, The scorpion king or Thirst for revenge. He also appears on Disney + as the voice of the demigod Maui, in the 2016 animated adventure, Moana.

Jonathan Pryce



Pryce excels in “Tales from the loop,” a beautiful dystopian original series from Amazon Prime Video.

What to say about this great Welsh actor, who will join the fifth season of The Crown, like Prince Philip. Thanks to Netflix, he won a BAFTA for his portrayal of Jorge Bergoglio / Papa Francisco in the multinominate The two Popes, along with Anthony Hopkins.

Many will remember him as another religious -but fictional- leader: the Supreme Sparrow of game of Thrones (HBO Max) in the fifth and sixth seasons.

Pryce also stands out as a dreamy scientist and doting grandfather in Tales from the loop, a beautiful dystopian original series from Amazon, which is available on that platform. And the fans of the saga Pirates of the Caribbean you can see him as Governor Weatherby Swann on Disney +.

Zendaya



“Euphoria”, the HBO series.

Before her breakthrough role as Rue Bennett in Euphoria, the HBO series that addresses real teenage conflicts of these times -available on HBO Max-, the singer was also a Disney girl. That is why it is possible to see it in old series plus ATP as Shake it up and KC Special Agent, both on Disney +.

If the idea is to judge her in a more mature role, you have to go to Netflix and play Malcolm & Marie, Sam Levinson’s black and white film – released last February – where she played the girlfriend of a filmmaker (John David Washington).

In the streaming giant there is also Spiderman: Homecoming, the reboot of the arachnid superhero saga that marked his first major film role.

Benjamin Vicuña



The Chilean Vicuña joined the fourth season of Vis a Vis, which can be seen on Netflix.

The Chilean actor is a streaming wildcard among Latin American actors and productions on this side of the world. It appears in several series of different platforms, such as Ines of my soul (Amazon Prime Video) and Escapees (HBO Max).

On Netflix, was part of the fourth season of Vis a Vis, one of the many Spanish tanks by chapters. He also starred in the Fox blockbuster, Besieged (2015), whose two seasons can be seen on Flow. In the Chilean miniseries Berko: The Art of Silence, available on Movistar Play, played an investigative journalist.

Ewan McGregor



Ewan McGregor was Obi-Wan Kenobi in Episodes II and III of Star Wars (Disney Plus). He will reprise the Jedi Master in the spin-off series.

We still need to see it again in the skin of Obi-Wan Kenobi in the next Disney + original series out of the universe Star Wars, which is filming. But in the meantime, you can see the Episodes II and III of the film saga on that same platform.

The versatile Scottish actor recently appeared as the international fashion designer Halston, in the original Netflix production.

The documentary reality was also animated on the Apple TV + series, The world on a motorcycle, where it travels different routes on the planet. In Amazon we can see it in Trainspotting, Danny Boyle’s film that catapulted him to world fame.