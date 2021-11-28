the actor’s fan trolling Amber Heard

The actress comes from celebrating her birthday on social networks, but not everything happened as expected. Look what happened!

The episodes in the life of Johnny depp and Amber heard After their troubled marriage, which culminated in cross accusations and lawsuits, they seem to have no end. What seemed to be a great day personally for the actress, ended up being overshadowed by the actor’s fans, who they trolled her on Twitter a few days ago and once again expressed their support for him.

It is not something of now, since more than once the faithful followers of the interpreter of Jack Sparrow have mobilized virtually to make requests, such as Disney reconsiders to be part of Pirates of the Caribbean or what Warner Bros. reviews the possibility of hiring him again, or failing that he also fires his ex-wife.

What happened was that On April 22, she turned 35 and Johnny’s fans had no better idea than to play a prank on Heard.. On the social network Twitter, they made the hashtag “#HappyBirthdayAmberHeard” a trend, but accompanied by another tag, which has been usual when making the claim: “#JusticeForJohnnyDepp”. Check out some of the messages!

There are all kinds of publications, such as those who simply make fun of Amber by believing that they are truly congratulating her on her birthday, those who ask that she go to jail, those who showed some of the evidence that Depp gave at the time and those who opposed the opinion of those who defend her.

It is a story that will continue and will continue to be talked about, since the trial was delayed several times due to the Covid-19 health crisis and will finally be on April 11, 2022. Everything seems to continue its course, despite the fact that the defense of Amber heard He recently asked for the lawsuit to be suspended, as it lacks support, but at the moment there was no response from the Court.