The 20 most chosen names in 2020 and 2021 in Argentina

Babies born between 2020 and 2021 are called “pandemials” because they arrived in a non-traditional world, a world that had been changed by the coronavirus.

In this context, among the names most chosen by fathers and mothers to baptize their children in that period appeared some considered rather exotic, linked to characters from television series or those chosen by celebrities.

According to data from the National Registry of Persons (Renaper), which were requested by LA NACION, some names are among the most chosen as first names and also as part of compound names. On the other hand, there are others that are only part of one of the two rankings.

Last year, 75,410 babies were born and they were named by one of the following 20 names:

Matthew: 7750

Baptist: 5237

John: 5125

Philip: 4785

Bruno: 4440

Noah: 4428

Benicio: 4225

Thiago: 3772

Cyrus: 3663

Liam: 3516

Lorenzo: 3285

Benjamin: 3170

Valentino: 3071

Bastian: 2935

Santino: 2911

Santiago: 2743

Dante: 2619

Lautaro: 2599

Francisco: 2591

Ian: 2545

In the case of women, there were 75,050 babies born in 2020 who bear one of the following names:

Emma: 7966

Olivia: 5409

Martina: 5236

Isabella: 5214

Soul: 4620

Catalina: 4099

Mia: 4084

Amber: 3730

Win: 3722

Dolphin: 3574

Sofia: 3457

Emilia: 3213

Valentina: 3127

Bianca: 2922

Rome: 2734

Zoe: 2538

Renata: 2517

Light: 2344

Franchesca: 2283

Emily: 2261

So far, so far in 2021 and until November 16, there were 52,139 babies who were born and were named with one of the following 20 names:

Matthew: 5166

Baptist: 3,783

Philip: 3673

Noah: 3563

John: 3381

Liam: 3114

Benicio: 2,952

Bruno: 2821

Thiago: 2611

Lorenzo: 2256

Cyrus: 2221

Valentino: 2056

Bastian: 2044

Santiago: 1952

Benjamin: 1924

Santino: 1918

Lautaro: 1775

Francis: 1677

Dante: 1630

Ignatius: 1622

The babies born in the same period that bear one of the 20 most chosen names were 52,035:

Emma: 5201

Olivia: 3958

Soul: 3579

Martina: 3475

Isabella: 3447

Catalina: 3025

Mia: 2651

Rome: 2389

Sofia: 2317

Emilia: 2316

Delfina: 2274

Amber: 2252

Valentina: 2182

Win: 2174

Emily: 1982

Bianca: 1956

Zoe: 1831

Renata: 1733

Aitana: 1685

Light: 1608

The equation changes if the repetition of the names is taken into account, regardless of whether they are first or second. In this case, according to the Renaper data, the 15 most frequent names in men were:

For women, the most frequent names during 2020 and so far in 2021 were:

Children of celebrities and series characters, among the chosen

On the men’s list, the names of Lionel Messi’s three sons are among the 10 most chosen with Mateo at the helm, followed by Thiago and Ciro. The name Noah also appears, which the actress Luisana Lopilato used to baptize the son she had with the Canadian singer Michel Bublé.

In the case of women’s names, one of the surprises is the case of Emily, a very rare name in the country. In official records there are less than 2,000 women named Emily before the pandemic. The answer to its resurgence may lie in the Netflix series “Emily in Paris,” released in 2020 and starring Lily Collins. Actress Emily Blunt may also have had her share of influence in the rise in the ranking of this name.

Another similar case occurred with the case of the name “Roma”, which prior to the last two years accumulated some 500 women in almost 100 years. However, after the birth of Dalma Maradona’s first-born, on March 12, Rome got into the first places. In 2020 it was ranked 15 and so far in 2021 it is in the eighth step.