The 20 most chosen names in 2020 and 2021 in Argentina
Babies born between 2020 and 2021 are called “pandemials” because they arrived in a non-traditional world, a world that had been changed by the coronavirus.
In this context, among the names most chosen by fathers and mothers to baptize their children in that period appeared some considered rather exotic, linked to characters from television series or those chosen by celebrities.
According to data from the National Registry of Persons (Renaper), which were requested by LA NACION, some names are among the most chosen as first names and also as part of compound names. On the other hand, there are others that are only part of one of the two rankings.
Last year, 75,410 babies were born and they were named by one of the following 20 names:
Matthew: 7750
Baptist: 5237
John: 5125
Philip: 4785
Bruno: 4440
Noah: 4428
Benicio: 4225
Thiago: 3772
Cyrus: 3663
Liam: 3516
Lorenzo: 3285
Benjamin: 3170
Valentino: 3071
Bastian: 2935
Santino: 2911
Santiago: 2743
Dante: 2619
Lautaro: 2599
Francisco: 2591
Ian: 2545
In the case of women, there were 75,050 babies born in 2020 who bear one of the following names:
Emma: 7966
Olivia: 5409
Martina: 5236
Isabella: 5214
Soul: 4620
Catalina: 4099
Mia: 4084
Amber: 3730
Win: 3722
Dolphin: 3574
Sofia: 3457
Emilia: 3213
Valentina: 3127
Bianca: 2922
Rome: 2734
Zoe: 2538
Renata: 2517
Light: 2344
Franchesca: 2283
Emily: 2261
So far, so far in 2021 and until November 16, there were 52,139 babies who were born and were named with one of the following 20 names:
Matthew: 5166
Baptist: 3,783
Philip: 3673
Noah: 3563
John: 3381
Liam: 3114
Benicio: 2,952
Bruno: 2821
Thiago: 2611
Lorenzo: 2256
Cyrus: 2221
Valentino: 2056
Bastian: 2044
Santiago: 1952
Benjamin: 1924
Santino: 1918
Lautaro: 1775
Francis: 1677
Dante: 1630
Ignatius: 1622
The babies born in the same period that bear one of the 20 most chosen names were 52,035:
Emma: 5201
Olivia: 3958
Soul: 3579
Martina: 3475
Isabella: 3447
Catalina: 3025
Mia: 2651
Rome: 2389
Sofia: 2317
Emilia: 2316
Delfina: 2274
Amber: 2252
Valentina: 2182
Win: 2174
Emily: 1982
Bianca: 1956
Zoe: 1831
Renata: 1733
Aitana: 1685
Light: 1608
The equation changes if the repetition of the names is taken into account, regardless of whether they are first or second. In this case, according to the Renaper data, the 15 most frequent names in men were:
For women, the most frequent names during 2020 and so far in 2021 were:
Children of celebrities and series characters, among the chosen
On the men’s list, the names of Lionel Messi’s three sons are among the 10 most chosen with Mateo at the helm, followed by Thiago and Ciro. The name Noah also appears, which the actress Luisana Lopilato used to baptize the son she had with the Canadian singer Michel Bublé.
In the case of women’s names, one of the surprises is the case of Emily, a very rare name in the country. In official records there are less than 2,000 women named Emily before the pandemic. The answer to its resurgence may lie in the Netflix series “Emily in Paris,” released in 2020 and starring Lily Collins. Actress Emily Blunt may also have had her share of influence in the rise in the ranking of this name.
Another similar case occurred with the case of the name “Roma”, which prior to the last two years accumulated some 500 women in almost 100 years. However, after the birth of Dalma Maradona’s first-born, on March 12, Rome got into the first places. In 2020 it was ranked 15 and so far in 2021 it is in the eighth step.