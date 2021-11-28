The 10 movies of the year to stream before the end of 2021 – Culture

At this point, it is neither news nor extraordinary fact that the most outstanding films of the season are premiered directly on streaming platforms or land on them after passing through theaters. After a disastrous year for cinema in 2020 – in which premieres, shootings and productions were paralyzed -, it resurfaced strongly this year with its return to theatrical complexes, but at the same time consolidating the Video on Demand (VOD) service. .

We offer a list of the 10 best movies of the year that can be seen in Bolivia legally on Netflix, HBO Max, Amazon Prime, Apple TV and Disney +; three of them will still premiere in December starting on Wednesday. It is a varied list in genres such as drama, fantasy or western, formats with some documentary film and animation and even in nationality with some infiltrated in the North American dominance.

Many of them come to the “home theater” after a successful festival tour. It is worth mentioning that it is not the 10 best films of the year, according to the medium, but the 10 best of 2020 that can be seen on the platforms, but, without a doubt, they could make a list of the highlights of the last 12 months . The grouping does not respond to a ranking order, but rather grouped by the platforms on which they can be viewed.

FIRE NIGHT

She is the official representative of Mexico to aspire to the Oscar for best international film. The first fiction of the director Tatiana Huezo is located in a town located in the Mexican highlands, where three adolescent women hide their feminine appearance so as not to be carried away by the drug cartels that dominate the town. It received a special mention from the jury in the Una Certain Mirada section at the Cannes Film Festival; in addition to three awards in San Sebastián, including the one for best Latin American film.

Available on: Netflix.

THE POWER OF THE DOG

Winner of the Silver Lion for best director for her author at the Venice Film Festival, New Zealand Jane Campion. It focuses on the figure of two wealthy brothers, played by Benedict Cumberbatch and Jesse Plemons, co-owners of a huge ranch in Montana. The wedding of one of them in secret with the widow of the town, will provoke the anger of the other. Their rivalry will be revealed when one of them marries the town’s widow (Kirsten Dunst), leading his bloodline to a war to discredit her. It was also worthy of the Audience Award at the Toronto Film Festival

Available on: Netflix, from December 1.

A POLICE MOVIE

Another Mexican film on the list, in this case it is a daring audiovisual bet that combines elements of the documentary with other fictional staging. Film by director Alonso Ruizpalacios that gives voice to one of the most controversial institutions in Latin America: the police, and unravels the causes of the crisis of impunity that affects the justice system. It won the Silver Bear for Best Outstanding Artistic Contribution at the Berlin Festival.

Available on: Netflix

DON’T LOOK UP

Noted for its mega cast, exclusively for Oscar winners such as Leonardo Dicaprio, Jennifer Lawrence, Cate Blanchett, Meryl Streep or Mark Rylance, which is joined by Timothée Chamalet, one of the most fit actors in Hollywood, star of another great 2020 film “Duna”. In this satire by Adam Mckay, he shows us the adventures of two low-level astronauts who must alert humanity that a comet is approaching the earth and will destroy it. The film occupied the media agenda in recent days, after a statement by actress Lawrence who confessed to having smoked a joint for a long monologue she performs.

Available on: Netflix from December 24

KING RICHARD

A biography by director Reinaldo Marcus Green about Richard Williams, the father of tennis legends: Serena and Venus. Will Smith plays an unaffordable parent who raised two of the most extraordinary athletes of all time, testing their limits to lead their daughters from the streets of Compton to the Olympus of sport.

Available on: HBO Max

THE GREEN KNIGHT

A middle-earth fantasy from the imaginative mind of filmmaker David Lowery. In this installment, starring Dev Patel, a little-known Arthurian legend is told, in which a nephew of King Arthur goes to confront the Green Knight, a mysterious giant who appears one day in Camelot, to demonstrate his worth and honor before the family and the court.

Available on: Amazon Prime

BEING THE RICARDOS

After testing himself with “Master Gamble” (2017) and “The Chicago 7 Trial” (2020), popular screenwriter Aaron Sorkin ventures for the third time as a director in this film about television pioneer “Lucille Ball” ( 1911-1989). The story takes place during a specific week of the production of the series ‘I Love Lucy’ when Lucy (Nicole Kidman) and Desi (Javier Bardem) face a crisis that could end their careers and also their marriage.

Available on: Amazon Prime from December 21

ANNETTE

The film that opened the most recent edition of the Cannes Film Festival, where it also won the award for best director. Leos Carax brings together Marion Cotillard and Leos Carax to offer us a thrilling musical in which a glamorous couple will see their lives transformed with the birth of their first-born, Annette, a mysterious girl with an exceptional destiny.

Available at: Mubi

THE VELVET UNDERGROUND

Todd Haynes documentary in which he explores the different threads that converged to create one of the most influential rock bands. The film contains interviews with key figures of the time, combined with a plethora of never-before-seen performances, including recordings by Andy Warhol.

Available on: Apple TV

Luca

One of the few animated Pixar / Disney films this year. It takes place in a town by the sea on the Italian Riviera. Luca shares these adventures with his new best friend, but all the fun is threatened by a secret: he is a sea monster from another world located just below the surface of the water.

Available at: Disney Plus