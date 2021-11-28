Thankful to God for guiding him and turning him into a cardiovascular and thoracic surgeon

Accompanied by his wife and two daughters, the specialist has grown spiritually and professionally.

Doctor Eugenio Murelo Portela, thoracic cardiovascular surgeon and director of the Mayagüez Medical Center (MMC) cardiovascular surgery program.

With a little more than 25 years of care directed to patients with heart and vascular problems, Dr. Eugenio Mulero Portela, cardiovascular surgeon and thoracic, assured so exclusive to Medicine and Public Health that God guided him to make the decision to choose this specialty.

With medical studies at the Pedro Henríquez Ureña National University in the Dominican Republic and his specialty at Newark Beth Israel Medical Center in New Jersey, after that long journey, today he is the director of the Mayagüez Medical Center (MMC) cardiovascular surgery program, then from the departure of one of the most prominent cardiologists specializing in thoracic surgery, Dr. Raúl García Rinaldi.

“I say that it was God who put that in my path, because I did not plan to be a surgeon and it was thanks to the call of a my friend who is a surgeon cardiovascular disease in Puerto Rico, who invited me to the program of this specialization that started my career ”, he explained excitedly when he remembered those days.

His professional career has been accompanied by his wife and two daughters, with whom he enjoys playing sports and reading the word of God. He admitted that he was away from some relatives, but that at the time of completing the middle of the surgery residency he was able to meet his relatives, discovering that some are doctors and since then they have a solid friendship.

He assured that not everything is medicine, and that he saves time for his family, hobbies and hobbies, among which reading the word of God, playing four and practicing some sports stands out.

“I have sports as a hobby, I have always liked sports. Now I play golf, I also like Paddle Board on the beach and I am learning to play the cuatro. I recharge my energies by studying the word of God, I like to read the word in the afternoons and in the morning, during my day I make time for that, despite my busyness ”, he indicated.

His professional quality has put him in difficult moments of the patients to whom he has provided all the support. Caring for his patients is Dr. Mulero’s priority. The perseverance of Dr. Mulero has accredited him as a first class surgeon. A smile always accompanies you.

Challenges of care in Puerto Rico

For the specialist, the greatest challenge in the face of the conditions that he sees every day in his office are the incidences of coronary heart disease in diabetic patients.

“Being able to handle that coronary heart disease condition in diabetic it is totally different from what is practiced in the United States. In our residency program there were not as many diabetics, whereas here the disease is much more advanced and is a challenge for any cardiovascular surgeon what do you want to have success in coronary heart disease”, He explained.

He added that although this challenge has been hard to meet, experience and learning are what have allowed him to give positive results to this population throughout his career.

“We have had many interesting cases and patients with whom we have developed a good friendship. I fondly remember a patient that we operated on, I was a newcomer, that was about 20 years ago, he had a well advanced tumor in the mediastinum that invaded the lung, we had to remove it completely. We had a second surgery with him and that has been 15 years and he is very well, “he said.

Expectations and evolution of your clinical practice

For the doctor, for 25 years many positive things have happened for the union, as they have witnessed progress that has allowed them to save many more lives.

“In general, morbidity and mortality has improved a lot, we are very happy with that because we are competitive with the best centers in the United States. In addition, the experience that he has given us allows us to go to more complex cases, but with greater certainty that things can turn out well ”, he enthused.

However, he clarified that at this time they have found cases in younger patients, “the average age was between 70 and 80 years. Now we see people between 40 and 50 years old with medical complications, although every time we can help them more ”.

Learn more about the life of this specialist in the following video: