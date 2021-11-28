Ten books, novels and comics for boys and girls from six to 18 years old | Leisure | Mamas & Papas

Goncourt Awards such as Maryam Madjidi, stories that rescue 80s cinephile nostalgia, the inexhaustible magic of ancient Greek myths, iconic artists with graphic novel lives, books with a classic scent, stories to empathize with, fast-paced comics or to laugh out loud … All this and much more fits in the books of this selection of readings that children between 6 and 100 years of age will enjoy.

From six years

My name is maryam (Blackie Books): The Iranian writer Maryam Madjidi returns to the theme with which she won in 2017, with Marx and the doll (Minuscule Editorial), the Goncourt Prize for the First Novel: the exile in France to which her family was forced, when she was barely six years old, due to the situation in Iran. On this occasion, with an extraordinary simplicity and warmth (something to which the recognizable illustrations by Claude K. Dubois contribute), Madjidi shows us the pain caused by the loss of personal Ithaca, of those family members and those toys that are homeland; and the bewilderment of a cultural and idiomatic clash that leaves little Maryam without a voice and without hunger. My name is maryam is a simple and emotional tale of self-improvement, a tribute to the ability of boys and girls, even free from prejudice, to make the world of their peers better with a simple “What’s your name?”

Lulu and Nelson: the kingdom of the lions (Alfaguara): As in the best of the series in the Netflix or HBO catalog, the French screenwriters Charlotte Girard and Jean-Marie Omont, and the illustrator Aurélie Neyret (The Cherry Diaries) resume the spectacular start of the saga Lulu and Nelson and with Kingdom of lions, the second volume, leave readers shocked and wanting more installments with which to quench the hunger awakened by this extraordinary graphic novel – of an impeccable visual and completely cinematographic – set in apartheid South Africa. With her father still in jail, little Lulu and her friend Nelson continue in this second installment with their obsessive search for lions without realizing that, in their efforts, they let a wolf in sheep’s clothing enter the oasis of peace. and of equality which is Mary’s farm.

Anatol Lapifia (KómiKids): A The terrible Adèle Strong competition has emerged in the Kómikids catalog, the publishing label that emerged from the union between Bayard Revistas and Editorial Kókinos, which is exporting some of the most irreverent and emblematic characters from the Bayard Kids French comic book catalog to Spain. With Anatol Lapifia: Here we go!, emerged from the scripts of the brothers Anne Didier and Olivier Muller and the illustrations by Clément Devaux (translation by Pilar Garí), young readers have at their disposal a new saga called to make them laugh out loud starring a child, Anatol, with a certain genetic tendency to get into trouble. 14 short comic strips of six pages each make up this first installment loaded with an innocent and hooligan humor. Long live Anatol!

The Goonies: The Illustrated History (Duomo): The lovers of the eighties are in luck, because in addition to watching or renting the film on one of the many video-on-demand platforms, they can now share the reading of The goonies, a story that marked an entire generation. Teo Skaffa’s illustrations put an image to the adaptation made by Brooke Vitale, a simple text without many licenses for creativity that, nevertheless, more than fulfills its objective of awakening nostalgia in those who lived through the boom of this story by Steven Spielberg, today of parenting age and sharing it with their sons and daughters.

From nine years

Puffin island (Bamboo): Best seller Benji Davies’ recognizable illustrations can be the beacon whose light draws readers to the pages of Puffin island. And that’s good and at the same time it’s a shame. It’s okay because Michael Morpurgo’s short novel is well worth it. And it’s a shame because it’s a beautiful book, with quality to spare to attract readers on its own. On Puffin island The renowned British writer narrates the life of Allen, a boy forever marked by a shipwreck who, throughout the ten chapters that make up the book, we see grow up to become an adult and become a father. In all this vital transit Allen never forgets the shipwreck, especially because of what that experience meant for him thanks to the one who was his savior and that of a large part of the ship’s passengers, the lighthouse keeper Benjamin Postlethwaite. With Puffin island Morpurgo has created a beautiful story that is a hymn to friendship and, ultimately, a tribute to art and literature as beacons that illuminate our lives.

Camp (Maeva Young): After the great reception that her debut title had, Click, the author and illustrator Kayla Miller recovers her protagonist Oliva in Camp, the second installment – four have already been published in the United States – of a graphic novel that portrays, like few others, the fears and conflicts (personal and friendly) of a vital stage (6-10 years) that is often forgotten, trapped in no man’s land for the importance we give to early childhood and adolescence. On Camp, Olivia, who is destined to become an iconic character in contemporary children’s literature, goes camping with her best friend, Sara. However, what seems like a bunch of friends ends up becoming a cluster of misunderstandings and bad vibes between them when other girls in the camp begin to take center stage, separating the two friends in an apparently irreconcilable way.

Adventures of a Pied Piper named Tristrás (Nordic): Dragons, spells, adventures, magic, crows with the vocation of fairy godmothers, endearing evildoers and a lot of sense of humor populate the pages of Adventures of a Pied Piper named Tristrás, a round novel that breathes the aroma of classic. The Basque illustrator Iban Barrenetxea leaves for posterity a memorable character, Tristrás, an itinerant flute player who will see his life change forever from one day to the next, as he walks, he doesn’t quite know why, in search of his destiny. A destiny that will lead him to have to overcome a thousand and one traps, face a feared dragon and discover a reality and a past about which nothing could be suspected. A delight in every way, although without a doubt the best of all is the ending, which we are not going to gut here, although we are going to thank Barrenetxea for leaving an open door to a readers’ reunion with Tristrás. This piper well deserves a second part.

from 13 years old

A thread links me to you: myths and poems (SM): The writer Beatriz Giménez de Ory and the illustrator Paloma Corral have been raised in this 2021 that is nearing its end with the National Prize for Children’s and Young People’s Literature for A thread links me to you: myths and poems, a beautiful work in its uniqueness that includes in its pages the narration of various myths of Greek culture accompanied by poems that speak of gods, titans and nymphs; but they also speak of any of us, of any of the children and adolescents that, as he writes in the introduction, Giménez de Ory sees «everywhere: annihilating enemies with the magic controllers of the consoles, jumping prodigiously on the basketball courts , celebrating life with laughter on the park benches, or walking (energetic, lazy, shy) the corridors of schools and institutes ». As noted by the jury of the National Prize for Children’s and Young People’s Literature, A thread links me to you: myths and poems It is “a high-flying proposal and very high literary quality.” For a servant, moreover, it is a beautiful act of generosity: that of a writer who shares everything she knows and has read because she understands that others did the same with her before: «Don’t let go of this thread that I give you / and me people more old women left me. / You are because others were in time. / That this thread is the voice of ancient songs. / If nobody remembers them, they die. / I give you a present: our past ».

More whore than chickens and other macho spirits (NubeOcho): With texts by Luis Amavisca of extraordinary simplicity – not without claim and an acid sense of humor – and the striking, colorful and eloquent illustrations by Sonia Pulido, National Illustration Award, More whore than chickens and other macho spirits It enters the vast universe of sexist insults that have the females of the animal world as unfortunate protagonists. “More painted than a monkey”, “more out of a cat in heat”, “Daughter of a bitch”, “stop like rabbits” and other despicable expressions circulate through the pages of an ideal illustrated album to rethink the machismo that permeates the language, the words and expressions that we use every day in each of our conversations.

Kusama (Liana Editorial): The Italian-Thai illustrator Elisa Macellari became obsessed with a woman marked by her own obsessions, the Japanese artist Yayoi Kusama (1929), who revolutionized the New York (and world) art world of the 1970s and early 1970s. the decade of the seventies to later fall forgotten after his voluntary confinement in a Psychiatric Hospital in Japan, which he has not abandoned since 1977 and in whose facilities he has never stopped creating. Fortunately, her transcendental and groundbreaking figure has been recovered and in a context conducive to claiming the name of women who have marked our history in different areas, Kusama: obsessions, loves and art is an ambitious graphic novel with a beautiful and impeccable workmanship to bring adolescents (and anyone between 13 and 100 years old) closer to the figure of a unique and groundbreaking artist, marked by a childhood that largely explains her work and, also, his always fragile mental health.

