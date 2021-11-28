Tarija: Wool therapy, all the benefits of knitting by hand

They say that it is the new yoga of the 21st century to combat stress, but in reality wool therapy is nothing more than the old craft of hand knitting, only now redesigned as a new social phenomenon and also has great health benefits mental and physical.

According to a survey carried out by the company We are Knitters, a famous online store for knitting kits, about 50% of their customers claim to perform ‘wool therapy’ as an activity to combat stress.

So much so that knitting has become one of the most “cool” and most “in” fashion among celebrities. Sarah Jessica Parker, Uma Thurman, Julia Roberts, Amanda Seyfried, or Russel Crowe are just some of the celebrities who have become fond of this work on and off the set that helps them relax and serves as anti-stress therapy.

Weaving then is therapeutic, as it is not only a source of inspiration and creation, but also of healing and harmony, since it allows us to connect with our emotions in a more friendly and leisurely way, at the same time that it allows us a much deeper understanding about themselves and the world around us. But, in addition to releasing stress or channeling our creativity, wool therapy has many more benefits:

1. Improves brain activity. When we knit by hand, we increase brain coordination and work both sides of the brain hemispheres. That is, wool therapy has benefits on our psychomotor capacity and not only helps us to develop the creative side, but also intelligence and coordination. It has been proven that children with mental problems find improvement by forcing themselves to focus their attention on an activity such as knitting.

2. Improves mood and reduces stress. By having our hands busy knitting with wool helps us to disconnect, stop thinking by increasing the dose of endorphins capable of relaxing us and gives us a pleasant feeling of well-being, thus entering a state of calm that inevitably leads to an improvement in the state of mind. cheer up.

3. Helps the mobility of the hands. Over the years, the hands lose dexterity, so it is very important to keep them active so that the passage of time does not take its toll on us. Thanks to wool therapy, we will obtain benefits on diseases such as osteoarthritis, carpal tunnel syndrome or arthritis. Even for children it is beneficial, as it helps to develop their psychomotor ability.

4. Increases self-esteem and creativity. When we make a craft, creativity and imagination skyrocket. We take the reins and the final result of the work depends only on us. This increases our self-esteem and makes us feel better about ourselves.