Sylvester Stallone and Steven Seagal would have been rejected by Carmen Campuzano for this reason

Sylvester Stallone is an actor, producer, director and screenwriter who has stood out the most in Hollywood Since the 1970s, even during 1990 it was one of her best moments in the industry, but this was not enough for the actress and model Carmen Campuzano I wanted to work with him, as he rejected him because he was afraid that he would ask for something in return.

Nevertheless, Stallone was not the only star of Hollywood that “he was left with the desire”, because Campuzano he related that he also snubbed Steven Seagal.

“Rather they were left with the desire, and I’m talking about a Steven Seagal, a Sylvester Stallone, but I want to tell you that I am not anyone’s war trophy,” said the model during her meeting with the press in the Mexico City.

“Approach and so live, that is … but I think that I am very lucky with the man that I have as a partner, God accommodates everything for the better, how long was I alone? , everything I had to order in my life … be magical, ethereal and unattainable, “he commented.

As if this were not enough, Campuzano revealed that he refused to be part of a tape with Stallone for fear of being asked for something in return.

“Maybe it’s true! And of course. Throughout my career, to have the successes that I have had, and to be the queen of the catwalks and everything I have achieved, it has not been a meat exchange, because I was born for that, besides, you know it, but yes, in fact, he even wanted me to participate in a movie with him, if I didn’t want to be the next protagonist of one of his films! … but well, it will be very whatever, but it is not to my taste and as I tell you I am not a war trophy, “he concluded.