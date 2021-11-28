Sustazo for Rihanna at her home in Los Angeles

We do not know what has happened lately in the houses of the famous who there is not a week that we do not have to give the news that an intruder has tried to sneak into one of them. The last to suffer one of these annoying ‘visits’? Rihanna (33), although fortunately everything has been a scare.

As published by the American portal ‘TMZ’, police sources assure that Police received a call from one of Rihanna’s homes in the Los Angeles area last week reporting an intruder on the grounds very early in the morning., specifically around 7 AM. Apparently, the policemen arrived with lights, sirens and all the paraphernalia, but when they showed up at the house, they were told that the assailant had already left. In fact, it was the singer’s private security team that informed the police that the guy was seen jumping one of its perimeter walls, but clearly he did not stay too long in the house and no one has been detained so far.

RiRi is no stranger to these unwanted visitors who show up at her homes, as she has had quite a few in the past few years … Enough that your private security is trained to respond in an instant, and alert the police almost instantly. Luckily, Rihanna was not at home during the incident because even though she is the owner of the house, it is actually a rental property, something we imagine the assailant did not know.

Another famous person who has to deal with these types of problems day in and day out is also Kendall Jenner (26), that despite the fact that he has even placed restraining orders against some of them for being repeat offenders, he cannot get rid of these assailants at his home in California and a few days ago, he had to call the police again when a man jumped over a wall to enter his home after having previously been turned away by the urbanization’s security guards.

According to ‘TMZ’, the 23-year-old man had tried to pass through the security entrance of the complex, but was rejected by the guards, who He was recognized for trying to sneak into Kendall’s house earlier. Luckily, this time the security guards called the police and arrested the suspect before he reached the door of Kendall’s house.