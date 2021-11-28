Study indicates that half of chronic patients adhere to prescribed therapy

Poor adherence to treatment has consequences such as loss of control over the disease and a worsening of the quality of life.

Among the factors of lack of adherence of the patients is the forgetfulness of taking the medication.

Poor adherence to treatment is one of the main causes of treatment failure and the consequent deterioration in the quality of life of many patients. According to the National Study of Adherence in Chronic Pathologies of the OAT Group (Observatory of Adherence to Treatment), adherence continues to be a serious health problem public, so much so that only 51.56 percent of chronic patients follow the guidelines prescribed by their doctors rigorously,

Lack of adherence is determined by multiple causes, generally related to each other and affects all types of patients, but especially those who suffer from chronic diseases that need constant and coordinated monitoring by part of healthcare professionals and social. For example, patients with hypertension (52%), diabetes (56%) and COPD (41%) tend to have low adherence values ​​in general..

The World Health Organization (WHO) classifies the factors that affect adherence into five categories: related to the patient, to the therapy, to the staff and health system, with the state of the disease and with socioeconomic factors.

Between the non-adherence factors of patients find forgetting to take their medication as one of the most frequent causes, between 22.6% and 73.2% affirm that it is their case. To improve these figures, there are solutions aimed at patients such as calendars, checklists and mobile applications that can help the patient to better coexist with their disease.

The patient’s beliefs and expectations about the effectiveness of therapeutic regimens They also largely determine their ability to engage and comply with them.. Factors associated with therapy include complexity, presence of adverse effects, perception of the effectiveness of medications, compliance and flexibility in the choice of treatment by patients and its duration.

As Raquel Martínez, general secretary of the General Council of Official Associations of Pharmacists, explains, “therapeutic adherence encompasses a broader concept in relation to taking medication and implies the implication and commitment of the patient with their disease, their treatment and with health professionals.For a patient to improve and maintain their adherence, they must acquire an active role in the process of managing their disease, increase their autonomy and increase their capacity for self-care, for this, it is necessary that they know the disease and understand it, as well as the treatment and the importance of being adherent to it “.

Factors related to the state of the disease greatly influence patients, especially those who live with chronic diseases. The absence or presence of symptoms, the severity of the disease, the clinical improvement and the duration are aspects to take into account for a correct compliance with the medical instructions. In addition, one of the major risk factors associated with lack of adherence is polypharmacy: the greater the complexity of the treatment, the greater the possibility of non-compliance..

In relation to the health professional, the information provided to patients about the disease they suffer, the communication or relationship established and the monitoring they carry out of the disease are shown as fundamental aspects to take into account. The data reflect that 87% of healthcare professionals in Medicine, Nursing and Pharmacy consider that they are clear about the concept of adherence, however, only 60% follow up on it with their patients.

Chronic pathologies often involve changes in the lifestyle of patients that can pose a significant barrier to compliance with therapy, since in many occasions they are related to purchasing power and the work environment. These socioeconomic factors must also be taken into account, as well as the need for a support network made up of patient associations, social services and personal relationships of the patient.

“The disease is always linked to fear and loneliness. These are two determining factors in the lack of adherence to treatment. Therefore, it is important that the patient has a support network made up of friends, family, and also other patients who they are living a similar situation. Accompaniment and understanding are key factors that will encourage them to follow the prescribed treatment “, declares Andoni Lorenzo, president of the Spanish Patient Forum.

