Stephen Sondheim’s Death: Musical Theater Legend Behind ‘Sweeney Todd’ And ‘Company’ Dies At 91

Stephen Sondheim, musical theater composer behind productions such as Company and Sweeney Todd, he passed away at the age of ninety-one.

Considered one of the most prominent artists of the 20th century, Sondheim wrote the lyrics for West Side Story and composed Into the Woods, among many others.

Sondheim’s friend and lawyer, F Richard Pappas, announced his death, which he described as “sudden.”

According to Pappas, Sondheim spent the day before at a Thanksgiving dinner with friends in Roxbury, Connecticut.

Born in New York in 1930, Sondheim took classes from the great composer Oscar Hammerstein and wrote his first musical at age fifteen. Then he had his first hit at twenty-seven with West Side Story, which was a reworking of Romeo and Juliet Shakespearean set in the fifties of New York City.

In a Broadway run that spanned more than sixty years, Sondheim co-created other stage classics such as Gypsy, Sweeney Todd and Company.

He is regarded as a key person in raising the artistic standards of the musical, which was previously regarded as frivolous entertainment.

Throughout his long career, Sondheim won nine Tony Awards, an Academy Award, eight Grammy Awards, and the Pulitzer Prize for Drama in 1985.

Sondheim also received the Presidential Medal of Freedom from Barack Obama in 2015.

There have been many film adaptations of Sondheim’s work, including the 1961 Oscar-winning adaptation of West Side Story.

US President Barack Obama presents the Presidential Medal of Freedom to theatrical and lyric composer Stephen Sondheim at the White House, Washington DC, on November 24, 2015 (AFP via Getty Images)

His ballad ‘Send in the Clown’ was recorded hundreds of times, including by Frank Sinatra and Judy Collins.

News of Sondheim’s death comes a month before Steven Spielberg’s adaptation of West Side Story.

Cameron Mackintosh, the British theater producer behind The Miserables and Mary Poppins paid tribute to Sondheim in a statement: “The theater lost one of its greatest geniuses and the world lost one of its greatest and most original writers.

“Unfortunately, now there is a giant in the sky. But the brilliance of Stephen Sondheim will remain here, as his legendary songs and shows will be performed forever. Goodbye old friend and thanks from all of us ”.

Other tributes came from stars of theater, film, music and television from around the world, such as Barbra Streisand, Jake Gyllenhaal, Andrew Lloyd Webber, Anna Kendrick and Lin Manuel-Miranda.

In an interview with the New York Times Less than a week before his death, Sondheim commented on his health: “Outside of my sprained ankle, he’s fine.”

Speaking of her determination to continue with her job as long as possible, she told the newspaper, “What else am I going to do?” Now I am too old to travel much, sorry to say. What else would I do with my time but write? “

The cause of Sondheim’s death is yet to be revealed.