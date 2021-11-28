Star Wars boss confirms Logan director was never developing a Boba Fett movie

If you wonder why the spinoff of Star wars from the director of LoganJames Mangold, starring Boba Fett never saw the light of day, it’s because he never really existed to begin with.

Before the premiere of the original Disney + series Star Wars: The Book of Boba Fett, the president of Lucasfilm and producer of the franchise of Star Wars, Kathleen Kennedy spoke about the project of a Boba Fett movie directed by Josh Trank(Chronicle, Fantastic Four) that was never produced. He also took the time to definitively debunk the old rumor that Mangold was also in line to direct a Boba Fett movie at one point.

“There really was practically no prior development [de un proyecto de Boba Fett]”Kennedy told the magazine Empire. “We never got very far with Josh, frankly, because we never developed anything specific with him. And Jim Mangold never worked on a Boba Fett story.”

As early as May 2018, The Hollywood Reporter – one of the most trusted retailers in the industry – reported that Mangold was developing a Boba Fett movie at Lucasfilm. This would have been the third entry in the anthology film series of Star wars from Disney and Lucasfilm, after Rogue One: A Star Story Wars of 2016 and Solo: A Star Story Wars of 2018.

However, even then, the report was met with scrutiny. In July 2018, Mangold himself debunked rumors of a Boba Fett movie while replying to a Twitter user who was apparently angered by the non-existent project. Telling the user to “calm down”, Mangold wrote: “I’m making a vintage car racing movie [con] Christian bale [y] Matt Damon. There are no Mandalorians involved. Stop reading so much gossip. “(Mangold was referring to his film Ford v Ferrari, which will be released in 2019). Between that and Kennedy’s new comments, we can safely say that a Mangold-directed Boba Fett movie was never on the cards.

A fan-favorite character from the original trilogy of Star Wars, an adult Boba Fett, would return to live action during the second season of Disney + The Mandalorian in 2020, played by Temuera Morrison – who previously starred as Boba Fett’s “father”, Jango Fett, in the 2002 film Star Wars: Episode II – Attack of the Clones. The second season of The Mandalorian revealed that Boba Fett had survived the events of Return of the Jedi 1983. Morrison will reprise his role in The Book of Boba Fett, a secondary series that will premiere next month.

Meanwhile, although he has never made a Boba Fett movie, Mangold is currently working with Lucasfilm on the fifth untitled film in the franchise of Indiana Jones. Directed and co-written by Mangold and co-produced by Kennedy, Indiana Jones 5 It is scheduled for release on June 30, 2023. Harrison Ford will reprise the title character and will be joined by Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Mads Mikkelsen, Thomas Kretschmann, Boyd Holbrook, Shaunette Renée Wilson, Toby Jones, Antonio Banderas and Olivier Richters .

Star Wars: The Book of Boba Fett premieres December 29 on Disney +.