Stallone and Arnold meet again after the pandemic

They missed each other and finally met again. Sylvester Stallone and Arnold Schwarzenegger, two myths of action cinema, have been rediscovered after a year in which the pandemic has separated two friends and legends from the screens. According to ‘Sly’ in his official Instagram account, a year had passed since the men who played ‘Rambo’ and ‘Terminator’ They saw each other in person for the last time.

The time that the reunion has taken is explained by the health protocols to avoid the spread of the coronavirus because Sylvester Stallone and Arnold Schwarzenegger are two friends who always support each other and who they could take up a common project. In fact, the protagonist of Rocky he dropped in his post that he was not only with Arnold, but also with the “band.”

In this case, Sly tagged his brother Frank, who has a guitar sales business. He also tagged the actor Ralf moeller, present in productions such as’Gladiator‘or’The scorpion king‘and with a past as a bodybuilder. Both appeared in the second image shared on Instagram by action movie legends.

Their unions have been fruitful since they dared with the project of ‘The mercenaries’ as producers and actors to relaunch action movie classics (with Sly at the helm). With the new attempt that it meant ‘Escape Plan’ (2013), were less successful and Arnold has withdrawn from these projects.

The relationship between Stallone, 75, and Schwarzenegger, 73; It goes back a long way, although in the 80s of the 20th century they were great rivals in the cinema box office. They have relied on movie promotions and different projects, but they have also allowed jokes in their films with winks to their fans. For example, in the alternate reality of ‘The last great hero’ eSylvester Stallone, the ‘Terminator’ actor and Arnold’s character, praised his career.

Also his multiple appearances in public have served to alleviate small quarrels. For example, Arnold Schwarzenegger acknowledged that he had tricked Stallone into doing ‘Stop or my mother shoots. According to the former governor of California, he thought the script was terrible and when Sly called to ask for advice he pretended that it had also been offered to him so that by rivalry his now friend could go from being acclaimed by public and critics with his ‘Rocky’ to a film of which today he prefers not to speak.

Currently, Arnold Schwarzenegger is preparing to revive the character of Conan on screen (in the photograph shared by Stallone he wears a shirt of the most famous barbarian in sword and sword cinema) and has participated in some sequels of ‘Predator‘or in the new series based on ‘Nursery cop’. For his part, Sylvester Stallone prepares the fourth installment of the ‘Mercenaries’ and has had a small participation in ‘The suicide squad’ while lengthening his series of films about Rocky Balboa. Will you work together again? Now that they’ve gotten back together, it may be something they’ve talked about.

