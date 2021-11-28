Sore throat: 5 natural methods to relieve discomfort

A sore throat is an excruciating sensation that can be caused by multiple causes such as a cold, spending a lot of time with the heater, sleeping with the window open, or living with the air conditioning on all day. It is also even a symptom compatible with the coronavirus. If you think it is a flu, we leave you 5 home remediess to relieve pain.

The first of the home remedies for him pain of throat is to gargle with warm salt water. In this case, the salt draws mucus out of the inflamed tissue and helps relieve discomfort caused by the flu. Specialists suggest combining half a tablespoon of salt with 300 cc of warm water. This procedure should be done for several seconds and then spit out, repeating it for five times a day.

