Sore throat: 5 natural methods to relieve discomfort

A sore throat is an excruciating sensation that can be caused by multiple causes such as a cold, spending a lot of time with the heater, sleeping with the window open, or living with the air conditioning on all day. It is also even a symptom compatible with the coronavirus. If you think it is a flu, we leave you 5 home remediess to relieve pain.

The first of the home remedies for him pain of throat is to gargle with warm salt water. In this case, the salt draws mucus out of the inflamed tissue and helps relieve discomfort caused by the flu. Specialists suggest combining half a tablespoon of salt with 300 cc of warm water. This procedure should be done for several seconds and then spit out, repeating it for five times a day.

Honey is one of the home remedies par excellence due to its nutritional components. Honey helps relieve cough and pain of throat. This has been proven after an investigation was carried out with children between 1 and 5 years old with respiratory tract infections in which they were given two tablespoons of honey before sleeping. The result demonstrated the cessation of the sore throat caused by the flu.

Two of the home remedies natural resources that can exist to eliminate the pain throat are made up of rest and hydration. The throat needs to rest, therefore it is necessary to avoid talking so that it does not become more irritated, while the body must also sleep several hours to regain energy. For their part, specialists suggest drinking fluids so that the throat is hydrated, leaving aside the consumption of alcoholic beverages.

Photo: Pixabay

Finally, subjecting the body to steam will be one of the home remedies keys and effective to reduce the pain throat product of the flu. It is necessary to breathe in the steam produced by a very hot shower, as it will reduce the swelling. Another option is to boil a pot of water to increase the steam in the room.