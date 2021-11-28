Sofía Vergara revealed what she had to do to conquer fame and reach Hollywood

Sofía Vergara, Colombian actress. showed a photo of her body in the nineties. Photo: Instagram

Through her Instagram the Colombian Sofía Vergara recalled how in the 90s, when she was not yet the star of American television as she is today, she was present at an edition of the Miami Carnival, and there little by little, she began to conquer each of the steps to achieve the fame that today makes her a billionaire woman.

In the clip, Sofía is seen on a stage in front of thousands of people while singing and dancing with the Dominican impersonator and comedian Julio Sabala, with whom they were the hosts of the ‘Carnival Night’ in Miami, an event aimed at the Latin public of the Capital of the Sun. At that time, Sofía had launched herself to knock on doors in the North American country, using her charisma, talent and indisputable beauty, and that was how she began her path in search of her great dream, to reach Hollywood, without her imagining that decades later, she would be one of the highest paid women.

Not only has beauty played an important role for this artist in her career, but also her personality and especially her unique role as Gloria in the Modern Family series, which not only generated her international fame, but also generous income.

In a recent interview with VEA magazine, in which she was on the cover this month, revealed some details of what she did to achieve fame and success in her career, in which she also points out that she lives proud of her Colombian roots. According to the publication, the Barranquilla managed to conquer the Latin and American public thanks to her innate power to permanently highlight her Caribbean origin, as she made known in the most recent celebration of her birthday.

Despite the fact that the first years of his career in the United States was not so successful due to the great criticism regarding how he pronounced English. “You can’t compare the opportunities an actress with an American accent has. When I receive 10 scripts a week, I get two a month ”, explained to The Hollywood Reporter in 2010.

It was the former president of ABC, Steve McPherson who gave the final impulse, and that is how Sofía Vergara gradually achieved the millionaire success that characterizes her.

He participated in various films such as Chasing Papi, along with Eduardo Verástegui, Grilled with Ray Romano and Pledged alongside Paris Hilton. Its launch on American television Hot Properties and produced the Desperate Wives series.

From marimonda, this is how Sofía Vergara celebrated her 49th birthday

Last Saturday, July 10, the Colombian actress, Sofía Vergara, celebrated her 49th birthday and the celebration that she shared through her social networks caused a lot of grace in her followers, all because she decided to create a very Colombian celebration, initially she was seen speaking English with a marked accent, as shown in the series she starred in, Modern Family and later, to the rhythm of salsa, she came out dressed as a marimonda.

In addition, in some of the publications, her mother Margarita Vergara, her son Manolo González and her husband Joe Manganiello were seen celebrating in the same way and singing for her life. The party, which took place on a beach, had several guests who dressed in very tropical and colorful costumes, one of them her husband, who for the occasion dressed in flowers and animal print.

In the same way, it was known that at the party there was music by Carlos Vives, Joe Arroyo and Mr Black, one of them “El serrucho”, who danced with some guests at the party.

Video: This is how the Barranquilla celebrated his birthday:

KEEP READING

Luisa Fernanda W and Pipe Bueno hired more than 70 workers for Rancho MX

Crying, Aída Victoria Merlano said that Lumar Alonso was hospitalized

This is how Epa Colombia and his father celebrated the recovery of covid-19