Sofía Vergara is the new cover of Vea magazine

Sofía Vergara has become a Colombian icon and has managed to succeed in the United States With an impeccable career in the world of modeling, presentation and later acting, which has landed her and even made her one of the highest paid actresses on television for her role as Gloria in the hit series “Modern Family”, where he went on to earn up to $ 500,000 per episode.

Although this series ended its broadcast, This Latina is still in the middle as a jury for the “American Got Talent” program, in which he rescues his coastal and Colombian roots and even on occasion even speaks Spanish.

However, although she is successful today, as well as a businesswoman and a multimillionaire, her path was not easy. His marked accent at first closed the doors, however, one day he decided to take advantage of it, for this he dyed his hair black, tanned and resumed casting.

“With constant work, he finally started getting cast in movies. One of the first was Big Trouble, where he had a supporting role, “said Vea magazine.

Currently, the actress has also developed her own clothing and perfume line. Her career has not been an impediment to her personal life, since she is married to actor Joe Magnaniello and has a close relationship with his family.