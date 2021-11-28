Sofía Vergara in a pencil skirt and white tennis shoes, the most elegant and jovial on the streets of Florida

The famous actress Sofía Vergara captivates once again on social networks with a very elegant outfit but at the same time jovial, ideal for walking around Florida, United StatesThis is how he is seen walking with his family and his two cute pets.

Sofia Margarita Vergara boasts an unbeatable but very inspiring style with a yellow animal print pencil skirt with black spots, a piece that is undoubtedly the protagonist in the attire of the Colombian model.

The mother of Manolo Gonzalez-Ripoll Vergara stroll through the streets of the American city while enjoying a delicious lemonade, a black shirt and dark glasses can be seen in Sofía Vergara.

“Late in Florida” is the phrase with which the actress of the series Modern Family publishes a video where he walks with one of his dogs, and where you can see perfectly the youth outfit while exuding elegance.

Sofía Vergara turned 49 years old in 2021, and nothing prevents her show off your personality Through her outfits, she is very funny and at ease she looks with the special touch that all the joviality in the world gives her, these are the famous white tennis shoes that combine with everything.

As if that were not enough, the accessories do not stop shining in silver, multiple bracelets and rings can be seen in Sofía Vergara, and hair, we can say that you do not need more than to wear a cute light brown as hair dye loose and smoothed.

Sofía Vergara in a pencil skirt and white tennis shoes, the most elegant and jovial in the streets of Florida. Photo: Special



And what to say about the bag, the ideal one for long walks where you have to keep one or another detail that sticks to us on the way, in black with a long chain, Joe Manganiello’s wife boasts a Louis Vuitton luxury brand bag.

And if it wasn’t enough, the Sofia Vergara makeup It shows a hydrated but not shiny skin, not even on one side of the sea, the native of Barranquilla, Colombia wears a very natural make up, barely highlighting her matte pink lips.

Undoubtedly a great success for Sofía Vergara in her most recent appearances on social networks, where she boasts a whole Inspirational image leads to joviality, just as is his funny personality.