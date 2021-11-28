Sofía Vergara and Heidi Klum choose the healthy snack that you can have between meals

The motto of eat breakfast like a king, eat like a prince and dinner like a beggar It is one of the most widespread methods when it comes to designing a balanced eating plan that also helps you lose weight. However, this system does not include snacks, the Achilles heel of many women who notice how their self-discipline collapses between meals. As a solution, celebrities take the initiative by inspiring the healthiest options: from the canned alternative proposed by Melissa Jiménez which only provides 80 calories, up to Vanesa Lorenzo’s snack that will convince your sweet tooth. And for those who can’t resist a bag of chips, Sofia Vergara and Heidi Klum they just revealed (in their signature humor) what their favorite pick is when they eat during the break from the talent show they host.

Both form an inseparable tandem since they began working as jurors in America’s Got Talent in the year 2020. They have a great time, both in front of and behind the cameras, and even enjoy the break together during the publicity having a snack. And the two coincide with the actress Paula Echevarría in which there is a snack healthy and also very helpful. Yes, we talk about Popcorn, the perfect alternative to replace French fries or peanuts with honey. “The more stressed we are, the worse we eat: we tend to consume processed foods, sweets, refined flours or bags of potato chips that do nothing but create more stress on the body and take energy away from it. Hydrogenated fats and excess sugar or salt can unbalance the nervous system “, they reveal from the Cocopí home delivery company.

The good news is that new options are emerging with which to enjoy this healthy alternative without having to prepare them at home: Pop Corn mini pancakes of Bicentury, the Bio Sweet Popcorn from Añavieja or the multiple options of Anaconda Foods, a brand that offers a wide variety of flavors healthy and where they also bet on organic farming: “Summer is probably one of the times that is most characterized by snacking between meals. That aperitif with friends at the beach bar, where it is inevitable to be tempted to accompany it with some insane snack. But do not worry, we are not going to tell you not to do it, it is only about choosing well, like some olives or some snacks healthy and Bio “, proposes María Caro, the nutritional advisor of Anaconda Foods.

In addition to warning us about the nutritional dangers posed by summer snacks, María Caro also points out the best options for making the main meals of the day: “In summer we have more free time and more plans, which always go hand in hand with meals. and dinners with friends, seven days a week. Try to opt for those typical dishes of the season, which are fresh and very healthy, such as salads, gazpacho or melon with ham, and change the fried fish for delicious grilled skewers, which in addition to being delicious, will provide a large amount of nutrients “, proposes the expert. In this way and adding the appetizer with which Sofía and Heidi fight hunger between meals, the vacations are enjoyed without reaching September with a few extra kilos.





