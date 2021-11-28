Six European countries train for war; military exercises

PARIS.

Six Western European countries carry out military exercises to prepare for a possible war.

They are France, Great Britain, the United States, Spain, Italy and Greece, who carry out Operation Polaris 21, in which 6,000 soldiers, 25 ships and 65 aircraft in total are deployed.

The nations will engage in simulated combat in the western Mediterranean, in an exercise organized by the French Navy.

Western countries are now preparing for a return to confrontations between states, with fighting between comparable forces at various levels: military, diplomatic, space, commercial, computer.

“It seeks to integrate the international context of today, marked by tensions between States, so that the Navy and the armies of sea and air are prepared for a conflict of high intensity,” explained Rear Admiral Emmanuel Slaars, in the amphibious ship French helicopter carrier Tonnerre, from where it directs operations.

In the area of ​​the General Staff, the concentration of the officers is maximum, they analyze marine charts, radars and other documents classified as “Defense secret”.

The countries are divided into two fictitious camps.

On one side is the Red Army, which represents a fictional country named “Mercury.”

On the other hand, the blue force gathers a coalition of allies.

Its objective is to place a surface-to-air defense battery that complicates the maneuvering of the aircraft carrier Charles de Gaulle in the Strait of Bonifacio, explained the commander of the Red Army, Guillaume Tandonnet.

“We have ships of the Blue Army nearby, they want to test us and try to sink us, so there is tension,” added the military, detailing the missions of the false conflict.

“Exercise Polaris 21, beyond testing the operational capabilities of the armies, serves to demonstrate that France and its allies seek to defend the freedom of navigation in the Mediterranean, says Rear Admiral Slaars.

The participating forces also have to take into account the instructions given by the UN Security Council.