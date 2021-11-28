Shiloh Jolie Pitt, free speech

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt once formed a large and diverse family with biological children and others adopted from different parts of the world, six in all. One of those that attracts the most attention is Shiloh, who turned 15 in May and was famous even before she was born as the first biological daughter of the actors.

The then couple, who had three other adoptees, Maddox, Pax and Zahara, scheduled a cesarean section at a hospital in Swakopmund (Namibia), so that little Shiloh Jolie Pitt was born far from the spotlight. Two years later they had the twins Knox and Vivienne (13), but Shiloh is the one that monopolizes the attention for her way of dressing since she was 4 years old, which the canons identify as men’s clothing.

She is the most famous of her six siblings and is considered by many to be the perfect mix of her parents.

However, when he turned 15, he decided to combine the sweatshirts, baggy pants and tie suits with dresses from his famous mother’s wardrobe, as his sisters do. The naturalness with which she flows between one way of dressing and another has made her an icon

Fashion.

The premiere of Eternals at the Rome Film Festival a month ago it was the first public act in which Shiloh expressed herself with a socially qualified feminine aesthetic. She chose a sleeveless black Versace dress that she paired with yellow trainers with black specks. Her long hair was tied up in a bun.





Shortly after, she opted for an asymmetrical camel dress that her mother had released this summer. She also recycled the floral-print Dior that Angelina wore in 2019 to promote Maleficent but with the shorter skirt, combined with ballerinas. That same night Shiloh accompanied Mom to the party for the premiere and there he recovered his style tomboy in a black shirt dress under a colorful blue denim shirt. And on November 20, she wore a style that could be described as genderless again, with ripped jeans and a black sweatshirt at the premiere of Paper & Glue , a documentary by the French street artist JR Of course, again coordinated with the style of his mother, as the clan usually does when they pose on the red carpets. Again her tousled bun caused a sensation.

In 2014 Pitt mentioned in an interview that Shiloh wanted “to be called John,” as one of Wendy’s brothers is called in Peter Pan . For her part, Jolie explained in 2010 in Vanity fair that her daughter “likes suits. He wears a tie, jacket and pants. He likes to dress like a boy. We had to cut his hair. He thinks he’s like one of his brothers. Brad and I are not going to tell you how you should act or feel. May she find her place ”.