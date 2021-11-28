Shawn Mendes puts himself in the shoes of Billie Eilish in his version of ‘Happier Than Ever’ | Music

In recent days, many things have united Shawn mendes already Billie eilish. Both North American artists were great protagonists and captured all eyes in the two ceremonies in which they have participated throughout this week: both the MTV VMAs 2021 and the MET Gala welcomed a multitude of celebrities from all walks of life, and they were there too. both of them.

While Shawn gave a lot to talk about with the suit that he wore to the MET and in which he left part of his torso exposed, Billie impressed everyone thanks to the huge pink dress with which he presented himself and that he wore thanks to a vindication of the singer strongly applauded: Oscar de la Renta, the designer firm, had to stop using animal skins in exchange for her wearing one of their garments.

And now the motive that has brought Shawn Mendes and Billie Eilish together is a very different one and has music as the main motivation. The Canadian has gone to the British station BBC Radio 1, just a week after his beloved Camila Cabello did. He has also participated in the section in which she did it, a called Live Lounge, and dedicated to the visit of the most important musicians in the world to perform acoustic songs both their own and those of other artists.

An own theme and a foreign one

The song chosen by Shawn has surprised, and much, for moving away from the pop style that the artist has always championed. And is that has been encouraged to sing Happier Than Ever, Billie Eilish’s single for her most recent studio album. Accompanied by an electric guitar, Mendes has once again demonstrated his enormous talent and projection with the best tribute to the author of that song. Something that, of course, his fans have applauded from the first moment.

On the other hand, Shawn Mendes has also chosen his own song with Tainy, Summer of love, within that Live Lounge of Radio 1. A mix of styles that Cabello also starred in after the wonderful performance he offered of the Good 4 U by Olivia Rodrigo, subject to which he added a lot of latin rhythm who is willing to champion more than ever with her next album Family.

And yes, everything is in the family!