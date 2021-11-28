Shakur Stevenson, Errol Spence Jr. and others react to George Kambosos Jr.’s surprise victory over Teofimo López

Teófimo López promised to put on a show at the Hulu Theater in Madison Square Garden.

Lopez, a New York native of Honduran blood, fought in his hometown for the seventh time in his career and won all previous fights by knockout.

However, this fight against George Kambosos Jr. did not follow that trend. Kambosos Jr. defeated Lopez in a big upset to claim the WBO, IBF, WBA lightweight championship and WBC franchise.

Kambosos Jr., who fought for a world title for the first time in his career, became Australia’s fifth unified champion since 1960. It was a split decision, two judges scored 115-112 and 115-111 for Kambosos Jr. and the third judge scored it for López 114-113.

After the fight, Lopez didn’t shy away from sharing how he felt about the judges’ decision. “I don’t care what other people say,” Lopez said. “I won this fight.”

Shakur Stevenson, Errol Spence and others shared their feelings about the new champion.

Oh yeah champ @georgekambosos I don’t mind traveling to Australia either but congrats enjoy the family and settle down and think on it … Sounds like a even bigger and better fight to me! – Shakur Stevenson (@ShakurStevenson) November 28, 2021

Me @georgekambosos Beautiful work champ u looked great .. I would love a shot at them belts if you’re down 💪🏾 – Shakur Stevenson (@ShakurStevenson) November 28, 2021

No rematch clause that hurt – Errol Spence (@ErrolSpenceJr) November 28, 2021

Welcome to the undisputed club @georgekambosos 🎉! – Claressa Gwoat Shields (@Claressashields) November 28, 2021

Felt like he wasn’t himself building up to the fight and kept saying it would be 1 round and he tried to stick to his word and kambosos dropped him and then everything changed. I was shocked he came out like that bro. https://t.co/obm42fMtVQ – Damian Lillard (@Dame_Lillard) November 28, 2021

Congrats @georgekambosos well deserved victory you worked hard for it! Let’s make it happen for all the belts! #RealUndisputed – Devin Haney (@Realdevinhaney) November 28, 2021