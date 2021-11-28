Shakur Stevenson, Errol Spence Jr. and others react to George Kambosos Jr.’s surprise victory over Teofimo López

Teófimo López promised to put on a show at the Hulu Theater in Madison Square Garden.

Lopez, a New York native of Honduran blood, fought in his hometown for the seventh time in his career and won all previous fights by knockout.

However, this fight against George Kambosos Jr. did not follow that trend. Kambosos Jr. defeated Lopez in a big upset to claim the WBO, IBF, WBA lightweight championship and WBC franchise.

Kambosos Jr., who fought for a world title for the first time in his career, became Australia’s fifth unified champion since 1960. It was a split decision, two judges scored 115-112 and 115-111 for Kambosos Jr. and the third judge scored it for López 114-113.

After the fight, Lopez didn’t shy away from sharing how he felt about the judges’ decision. “I don’t care what other people say,” Lopez said. “I won this fight.”

Shakur Stevenson, Errol Spence and others shared their feelings about the new champion.

