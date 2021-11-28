Shakira’s investment that puts her on the same level as Mark Zuckerberg or Leonardo DiCaprio

Shakira has managed to gain an incredible fortune throughout her artistic career. For this reason, he has not hesitated to indulge himself in the odd luxury, for example: buying a private island in the Caribbean. The singer of “Girl Like Me” bought a complete island located in the Bahamas, along with Roger Waters, lead singer of Pink Floyd.

Bonds Cay is the name of the island of Shakira, it has 550 hectares and is part of the Berry Islands, located in the Caribbean. According to unofficial sources, the singer invested 16 million dollars (14 million euros approximately) in the purchase of this tropical paradise.

The paradise island of Shakira, Bonds Cay, consists of 5 beaches, three bays, a large number of natural waterfalls and several lagoonss. In addition, it has some higher areas to be able to admire the beautiful views from another perspective. The island is surrounded by calm turquoise waters full of fish of different species and coral reefs, which allows a great marine biodiversity, ideal for diving and other water sports. It also has a very varied wildlife and abundant and exotic vegetation.

The island has a port that has a depth of more than 1.5 meters, being able to receive several models of boats. And it has an ideal area to build a landing strip.

Shakira and Roger Waters bought the island with the intention of building a luxurious resort. Also, they wanted to turn much of the place into a retreat for artists and celebrities. Among the facilities they intended to build are: a recording studio, art galleries, and educational centers where some artists could take sabbaticals. Luxurious rooms and common areas would also be included.

Both artists wanted to focus on a totally different tourist experience, focused on art, leaving aside the classic hotel concept, which includes parks and sports fields.

The Colombian belongs to the wide list of celebrities who have acquired their own private island, among them are: Leonardo DiCaprio, Ricky Martin, Nicolas Cage, Mark Zuckerberg, Mel Gibson and Beyoncé. Shakira has an estimated net worth of $ 300 million, and that fortune has allowed her to acquire several properties around the world.

Gerard Piqué’s couple have two luxurious mansions in Barcelona, ​​one of them located in the exclusive area of ​​Esplugues de Llobregat, and another very close to the Camp Nou, FC Barcelona headquarters, specifically located in the Pedralbes neighborhood.. Both properties have a swimming pool, gym, movie theater, tennis courts and conference rooms. In addition, they have large and beautiful gardens to spend time outdoors. Shakira has also acquired properties in Miami, New York, The Bahamas, Uruguay and Colombia.

Some time ago, the singer faced some problems with the Spanish Ministry of Finance, as she was accused of having evaded taxes between 2012 and 2014. Although Shakira has affirmed that her tax residence for that date was in Nassau, The Bahamas, since she had acquired a property on that island in 2007.