Selene Básquez, Independiente player, disappeared

Selene basquez, player of Independiente de Argentina, was reported missing, after your club unveiled who has not returned home from this Saturday afternoon.

???? WE ARE LOOKING FOR SELENE BÁSQUEZ The Diablas player does not return home from this afternoon. If you know something, please communicate ➡️ 11 5818 2147 pic.twitter.com/Fxdwc0X5Bt – Independent CA (@Independent) November 28, 2021

The Club Atlético Independiente used his Twitter account to ask users for help so they can find it.

“WE ARE LOOKING FOR SELENE BÁSQUEZ. The Diablas player has not returned home from this afternoon. If you know something, please call 11 5818 2147 “the team reported.

Selene’s family noted that the 20-year-old soccer player was visiting with a friend and I had to have returned to your house in the afternoon of this saturday, which did not happen.

According to a post from a cousin of hers, Basquez it didn’t feel good and uploaded a status to his whatsapp at 3:53 p.m. (Central Argentina time) in which he asked for help; this state was the last report of the soccer player.

Argentine soccer lights its alarms before the disappearance of Selene Básquez.