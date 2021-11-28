Selena Gomez, involved in the most personal project of her life

Selena Gomez has a new project on her hands. The American artist has become, over the years, one of the biggest music stars in the world, and the numbers of her success speak for themselves.

The artist has more than 40 million oactive on streaming platforms such as Spotify, while YouTube has 30 million subscribers and his video clips add up to hundreds of millions of views.

Nevertheless, Despite being a world star, Selena Gomez has gone through very tough times. Stages during which she has even been admitted to rehabilitation clinics for her psychological problems or addictions.

All this has made the young woman stronger, who now he joins his mother to launch one of the most special projects of his life. A project that has to do with mental health, something that she has always defended publicly.

A few months ago, Selena Gomez opened up through the magazine ‘Elle’ about her mental health: “I took a weight off my shoulders when I found out. I took a deep breath and told myself that it’s okay, that this explains a lot of things. Thus, After discovering that he suffers from bipolar disorder, he has set out to help his fans.

During the last hours, the artist has shared with her followers ‘Wondermind’, one of the most special projects of his life, because it is a project that he presents from the hand of his mother.

‘Wondermind’, as the project is called, in its description is presented as: «An innovative mental health project for all. Founded by Mandy Teefey, Selena Gomez and Daniella Pierson.

«It is one of the moments in which I felt closest to my mother. We get together to talk about something that each of us has experienced in her own way. It was wonderful. And then being understood by Daniella was even better… »explains the artist about the anxiety she suffered. A few words with which he has left his fans very expectant about this project, which will soon see the light of day.