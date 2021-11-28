Selena Gomez and Kourtney Kardashian go for the bob

100 current haircuts that will be in fashion in 2022.

When it comes to taking note of the season’s trending haircuts, the famous ones are the best inspiration possible. A few months ago, Kourtney kardashian said goodbye to her long mane to welcome a flattering ‘bob’. Obviously, as soon as we saw how good it suited her, we wanted to take the scissors and copy it. The one who has also fallen in love with the charms of this ideal haircut is none other than Selena Gomez.

The singer and former Disney girl knows that there is nothing more flattering than the medium hair. He already showed us a few weeks ago, when he opted for a ‘blunt bob’ that could not suit him better. A hairstyle that has now been renewed, as we have seen on the social networks of his trusted hairdresser, Hung vanngo.

Now, Selena Gomez sports a ‘sharp bob’ with the tips inwards. Also, the front locks are a bit longer than the rest. It is a hairstyle without layers that reminds us a lot of what we wore when we were little. Undoubtedly, an ideal style for long hair that many of his followers have been quick to praise.

When we saw it, we knew that it reminded us a lot of someone. Exactly, Kourtney Kardashian. At the time, the businesswoman decided to cut her losses and join the club of long hair, leaving the process well documented in her ‘stories’, of course (with a ‘topless’ photo included).

Were you thinking of a new haircut? Friend, you already have the best inspiration. Now you just need to dare to make an appointment at your hairdresser … and show off your great hair!

