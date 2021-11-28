Manchester United vs. Chelsea LIVE They face each other from 11.30 am (Peru time) for the date 13 of the 2021-22 Premier League. The scene of the meeting will be the Stamford Bridge stadium and the transmission will be on ESPN (TV) and Star Plus (streaming). So that you do not miss this and other matches today, follow the ONLINE coverage via La República Deportes, with the initial formations, the minute-by-minute account and the video compilation of the goals.

Live: Chelsea vs. Manchester United Chelsea and Manchester United drew 1-1 at Stamford Bridge with goals from Jorginho and Sancho. Rudiger missed it at the end of the match. Pulisic’s center and the German shot high and wide. Yellow card for Chelsea: Jorginho Change in Manchester United: – Enters: Donny van de Beek – Comes out: Bruno fernandes Change in Chelsea: – Enters: Romelu lukaku – Comes out: Timo Werner Relive the goals of the match Sancho and Jorginho scored the goals of the match Changes in Chelsea: – They enter: Cristian Pulisic and Mason Mount – Exit: Callum Hudson-Odoi and Marcos Alonso Change in Manchester United: – Enters: Jeese lingard – Comes out: Marcus rashford Yellow card for Manchester United: Bruno fernandes GOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOL OF CHELSEA Jorginho makes it 1-1 at 69 ‘from twelve steps. Wan-Bissaka kick to Thiago Silva inside the area. Change in Manchester United: – Enters: Cristiano Ronaldo – Comes out: Jadon sancho Werner missed it. The German squandered an unbeatable chance to equalize the match. Yellow card for Chelsea: Reece james GOOOOOOOOOOL OF MANCHESTER UNITED At 50 ‘Jadon Sancho appeared to score the first after a blunder by Jorginho. Start of the second half Chelsea 0-0 Manchester United Chelsea and Manchester United draw goalless at London’s Stamford Bridge. Review Rudiger’s shot The German defender almost gave the advantage to his colors. Yellow card for Manchester United: Scott McTominay James’ placed shot going out of bounds. The goalless draw remains at Stamford Bridge. Rude mistake in leaving United. The ball is left to Hudson-Odoi who finishes very weak and the shot is well contained by De Gea. STICK!!!!!!!! New arrives from Chelsea. Rudiger fired a violent long-range shot. The shot was deflected by De Gea and then hit the horizontal. Relive De Gea’s cover Thanks to the Spanish goalkeeper the scoreboard remains blank at Stamford Bridge. Total control of a Chelsea that controls the ball at will. Those from Manchester can barely cross the middle of the court with the ball at their feet. Good overflow of Hudson-Odoi that yields for Ziyech. The Moroccan took the shot but it was deflected over the crossbar. Loose ball that leaves Werner and De Gea hand in hand but the Spanish goalkeeper leaves his area to reject the ball. UFFFFFFFFFF … almost came the first for Chelsea. Hudson-Odoi was hand in hand with De Gea but the Spanish goalkeeper sent her to the corner with his left leg. Chelsea and Manchester United already play at Stamford Bridge Manchester United needs all three points The cast of the Red Devils is six units from the international tournament qualification area. With 17 points, he is in tenth place in the standings. Preheating 👊#MUFC #CHEMUN pic.twitter.com/mPfBOx0JOb – Manchester United (@ManUtd_Es) November 28, 2021 Cristiano Ronaldo will be a substitute in this Chelsea vs. Manchester United ‘CR7’ will not be from the game at Stamford Bridge. Manchester United comes out with an offense led by Marcus Rashford and Jadon Sancho, with Bruno Fernandes behind. 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 Marcus Rashford

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 Jadon Sancho 𝗧𝗶𝘁𝘂𝗹𝗮𝗿𝗲𝘀 𝗽𝗼𝗿 𝗣𝗿𝗲𝗺𝗶𝗲𝗿 𝗟𝗲𝗮𝗴𝘂𝗲. pic.twitter.com/JSoqbpSRXh – Manchester United (@ManUtd_Es) November 28, 2021

Manchester United: De Gea, Lindelof, Bailly, Rashford, Fred, Fernandes, Sancho, Telles, Wan-Bissaka, Matic, McTominay.

Starting team of the Red Devils. Photo: Manchester United

Chelsea: Mendy, Chalobah, Silva, Rudiger, James, Jorginho, Loftus-Cheek, Alonso, Ziyech, Werner, Hudson-Odoi.

Initial formation of the blues. Photo: Chelsea

Manchester United vs. Chelsea: last game history

Manchester United vs. Chelsea: match sheet

Game Manchester United vs. Chelsea When do they play? TODAY, November 28 What time? 11.30 am (Peruvian time) Where? Stamford Bridge On what channel? ESPN and Star Plus

Manchester United vs. Chelsea: possible lineups

Chelsea: Mendy; James, Chalobah, T. Silva, Rüdiger, Chilwell; Hudson-Odoi, Kante, Jorginho; Mount, Havertz.

Manchester United: De Gea; Wan Bissaka, Bailly, Lindelof, Telles; Mctominay, Matic, Bruno Fernandes; Sancho, Rashford, Cristiano Ronaldo.

What time do Manchester United vs. Chelsea for the Champions League?

Manchester United vs. Chelsea It will be played by the Premier League from 11.30 am at the Stamford Bridge facilities this Saturday, November 27. Check the schedule according to your geographical area:

Peru, Ecuador, Colombia, Mexico: 11.30 am

Bolivia, Venezuela, United States (ET): 12.30 am

Argentina, Chile, Uruguay, Brazil, Paraguay: 1.30 pm

What channels do Manchester United vs. Chelsea?

Argentina: ESPN Play Sur, Star +, ESPN Sur

Bolivia: ESPN Sur, ESPN Play Sur, Star +

Brazil: ESPN Brasil, Star +, GUIGO, NOW NET and Claro

Chile: ESPN Play Sur, Star +, ESPN Sur

Colombia: Star +, ESPN2 Colombia, ESPN Play Sur, ESPN Sur

Costa Rica: ESPN2 Norte, Star +, ESPN Play Norte

Dominican Republic: ESPN2 Norte, ESPNPlay Caribbean, ESPN Play Norte, Star +

Ecuador: ESPN Sur, ESPN Play Sur, Star +

El Salvador: ESPN2 Norte, ESPN Play Norte, Star +

Guatemala: Star +, ESPN Play Norte, ESPN2 Norte

Honduras: ESPNPlay Caribbean, ESPN Play Norte, ESPN2 Norte, Star +

Italy: DAZN

Mexico: ESPN Play Norte, Star +, ESPN2 Norte

Nicaragua: Star +, ESPN2 North, ESPN Play North

Paraguay: Star +, ESPN Play Sur, ESPN Sur

Peru: ESPN Sur, Star +, ESPN Play Sur

Puerto Rico: ESPNPlay Caribbean

Spain: #Vamos

UK: BT Sport App, BT Sport 1, BTSport.com

United States: Paramount +

Uruguay: ESPN Sur, Star +, ESPN Play Sur

Venezuela: ESPN Play Sur, Star +, ESPN Sur.

Where to WATCH LIVE Manchester United vs. Chelsea via ESPN?

Peru: 504 SD and 740 HD (Movistar TV, cable), 483 SD and 884 HD (Movistar satellite TV), 621 SD and 1621 HD (DirecTV), 65 SD and 523 HD (Claro TV, cable), 36 SD and 1711 HD (Claro TV, satellite).

Argentina: 621 SD and 1621 HD (DirecTV), 22 analog and 103 Digital / HD (Cablevisión), 104 Digital and 1009 HD (Telecentro), 24 SD and 154 HD (Antina), 14 analog, 102 Digital and 1000 HD (Superchannel ).

Uruguay: 621 SD and 1621 HD (DirecTV).

Colombia: 621 SD and 1621 HD (DirecTV), 483 SD and 884 HD (Movistar TV), 511 SD and 1511 HD (Claro TV, cable), 510 SD and 540 HD (Claro TV, satellite)

Chile: 621 SD and 1621 HD (DirecTV), 480 SD and 884 HD (Movistar TV), 174 SD and 474 HD (Claro TV); 49 (Santiago), 53 (Valparaíso), 55 (Concepción) and 841 HD (VTR).

Ecuador: 621 SD and 1621 HD (DirecTV), 200 SD and 730 HD (Grupo TV Cable), 302 SD and 703 HD (CNT).

Bolivia: 54 (Cotas), 508 SD and 701 HD (Tigo), 40 (Entel), 105 and 507 SD and 508 HD (Inter Satelital).

Paraguay: 63 SD and 124 HD (Claro TV).

Venezuela: 621 SD (SimpleTV), 483 SD (Movistar TV), 105 HD (Inter Satelital).

Mexico: 548 SD and 1550 HD (Sky), 501 (Star TV).

How to watch Manchester United vs. Chelsea ONLINE FREE?

So you don’t miss the transmission of the Manchester United vs. Chelsea Online, you can tune into the Star Plus signal, a streaming service where you can access all the programming of sporting events. In case you cannot enter it, you have the option of following the ONLINE coverage of this commitment via La República Deportes.

How to access Star Plus to watch Manchester United vs. Chelsea?

To access Star Plus to watch Manchester United vs. Chelsea, you must register with your personal data on the website of this streaming service. Go to www.starplus.com and log in with your username and password. In case you are not registered, the platform offers you up to three types of subscriptions so that you can enjoy all the available content.

Where do Manchester United vs. Chelsea?

The stadium that will host Manchester United vs. Chelsea will be Stamfod Bridge, a sports venue located in the city of London, owned by Chelsea Football Club.

According to the forecasts of the major bookmakers, local Chelsea is widely favored to win the three points. The blue win pays between 1.50 and 1.56, as opposed to the Manchester United win, which ranges between 6.00 and 6.50. The tie is quoted from 4.10 to 4.35.