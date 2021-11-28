Sebastián Córdova can pass Chivas and Uriel Antuna to America

There is interest from both teams in making the exchange of players although they are barely in talks.

It’s already cooking! Chivas and América negotiate exchange between Antuna and Córdova

By: Emmanuel R. Marroquin NOV. 28. 2021

America and Chivas prepare what may be ‘the bomb’ in the next transfer market of the Liga BBVA MX, because between the two antagonistic clubs they intend to exchange players, it is about Uriel Antuna and Sebastián Córdova, was confirmed this Saturday by Gibran Araige, from TUDN.

America goes for Uriel Antuna and Chivas can take Sebastián Córdova, a move that is logical because the Eagles need a winger to the right for a long time and Rebaño has needed a ’10’ since the ‘Pocho’ thing was not done Guzman.

The talks between the two clubs do exist to barter, so negotiations began for planning for the next semester.

Uriel Antuna, for his part, returned to Mexican football in the Clausura 2020 to play with Chivas, since then he has added 62 matches played in Liga BBVA MX and Liguilla, although of the 14 played this semester, only in 9 was he a starter and the one he played In Repechage he started him on the bench.