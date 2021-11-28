Roger Martínez and Henry Martín return to the titular attack of America; Sebastián Córdova continues as a substitute

Santiago Solari sends his best attack in the return against Pumas, with Roger and Henry, although he keeps Sebastián Córdova on the substitute bench

The America will seek to advance to the semifinals against Cougars using all his arsenal in the attack for the return of the quarterfinals with the start of Roger Martínez and Henry Martín.

The Uruguayan Federico Viñas He was a starter in the commitment held at CU, but the Argentine coach, Santiago Solari, decided to send the South American to the bench and give the place to the pair made up of Martín and Roger.

Henry Martín and Roger Martínez, starters against Pumas in the quarterfinal round. Imago7

The helmsman also decided to do without Miguel Layún, so he will have to wait for his opportunity with Sebastian cordova, who has lost prominence at the close of the tournament.

Fernando Madrigal, Richard Sánchez and Álvaro Fidalgo will be in charge of keeping the center of the field safe, while the left wing will be occupied by Mauro Lainez.

The back of the feathered ones did not suffer any changes either and will have Jorge Sánchez, Sebastián Cáceres, Ema Aguilera and Salvador Reyes on the 11th.

Both teams drew goalless in the first leg, so they will seek to finalize the series at home and with the advantage that the away goal is not worth it. Any tie result benefits Azulcrema.

On the other hand, Andrés Lillini, coach of Cougars, only made a change compared to what he presented in the first leg of the quarterfinals. The Argentine left Diogo de Oliveira on the substitute bench to put Washington Corozo in his place.

With the modification, those of the UNAM jumped onto the field of the Azteca Stadium with Alfredo Talavera; Alan Mozo, Efraín Velarde, Nicolás Freire, Arturo Ortíz; Erik Lira, Sebastián Saucedo, Favio Álvarez, Leonel López, Washington Corozo and Juan Dinenno, in search of the victory that will grant them a place in the semifinals of the tournament.