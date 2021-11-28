Robert Downey Jr. to star in HBO’s ‘The Sympathizer’

After passing through the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Robert Downey Jr. He has tried new airs away from the Iron Man armor. Of course, his most recent projects were kept on the big screen, but that is about to change. Deadline picks up that the New York-born actor is ready to venturing into the small screen with HBO, whose investment for original content grew exponentially after the arrival of HBO Max.

Robert Downey Jr. will play one of the protagonists of the adaptation of The Sympathizer, the novel written by the Vietnamese Viet Thanh Nguyen. The Sympathizer He won the Pulitzer for Fiction in 2016 and many other prestigious international awards. Now, thanks to HBO and A24, his interesting narrative will take place in the ambitious HBO Max catalog. With the signing of Robert Downey Jr. it is clear that they will spare no resources to carry the project forward.

The production company describes the series of The Sympathizer as a “gripping exploration of identity and America; a captivating spy novel and a powerful story of love and friendship.” While Robert Downey Jr. will have one of the starring roles, he will not be the main one. It is mentioned that could bring an antagonist to life, which in this case would be an American given the events of the novel. In fact, HBO continues in its search for the actor who will play the central figure.

Beware, Robert Downey Jr. turned down several offers in the recent past. Why did you agree to participate in The Sympathizer? According to sources close to the project, his role would allow him to show his greatest talents as an actor. Besides, of course, he found the story of the novel very interesting. These were his words:

“Adapting Mr. Nguyen’s masterful work requires a visionary team. With the leadership of Director Park, I hope this will be a creative production adventure for Susan, myself, and Team Downey. [productora], and an exhilarating process for me in playing these complex supporting roles. A24 and HBO are the perfect combination of partners. It’s exactly the kind of challenge that I was looking forward to and I believe we will provide an exceptional experience for our audience. “ Robert Downey Jr.

The adaptation of The Sympathizer It will be led by two showrunners. First of all, the South Korean Park chan-wook, who was director of Oldboy, Stoker and The maid, to mention just a few feature films. The second is Don mckellar, the Canadian responsible for Most Wanted, Through Black Spruce and Blood honey, among others. In executive production, the aforementioned showrunners repeat, who will be accompanied by Robert Downey Jr. himself, Susan Downey (Robert’s wife), Amanda Burrell, Niv Fichman and Kim Ly.