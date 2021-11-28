Rihanna’s most original French manicure

Rihanna does not stop surprising her fans with her witty looks. The Barbadian singer has made a ‘stop’ in her musical career, to dedicate herself to the world of fashion and beauty. The artist has been characterized by her irreverent and original outfits and her nails could not be different, as she has decided to put her personal touch on the classic French manicure, to make it a new trend among her followers.

The interpreter of “Needed me” has surprised her followers by showing her new nail design, since she opted for a manicure in a red tone in the shape of flames. The singer is fascinated by innovating with her ‘nail art’, for that reason she decided to share some photos of her new design on her Instagram account.

It is a striking, original and innovative proposal, which has been dubbed “Flame Nails”. Rihanna has opted for quite long nails with a background in a neutral tone, on top of that color you can see the silhouette of vibrant red flames on each of the tips of the nails.

The singer chose an outfit according to her new nail design, since she chose a black T-shirt with a phrase in red tone, also in the shape of flames, square black glasses and a hat with a “hairy” texture, also in that tone. Her shiny gold jewelry adorned her neck and wrist, while her lips only wore a transparent gloss. The publication already has more than 4.3 million “likes”, and is accompanied by a video of an episode of the famous series “The real housewives of New York.”

This design quickly went viral, and several celebrities have worn their own version on their social networks: Chiara Ferragni, Dua Lipa and Cristina Pedroche are some of the celebrities who have joined the “Flame Nails” trend. Several experts have commented that the French manicure will be in trend this fall-winter season, but always accompanied by a twist, an innovative element that turns this simple design into one that is difficult to forget.

Gone are the years where nails had no relevance in the world of fashion. Nowadays, it is an important complement in the styling of the famous, since many of them have let their imagination fly and have turned their nails into a canvas of art.

Artists like: Rosalía, Karol G, Billie Eilish, Nathy Peluso and Lady Gaga have dared to wear really impressive nail designs that are very difficult to replicate, since they bet on the most important nail artists from around the world to make their crazy designs.

On the other hand, celebrities such as: Kylie Jenner, Kim Kardashian, Ester Expósito, Úrsula Corberó and Megan Fox, opt for less elaborate, but very original designs. Nowadays, much of the nail designs that are requested in the salons are inspired by the images that celebrities upload on their social networks, so it is very likely that Rihanna’s “Flame Nails” have already been done in several salons around the world.