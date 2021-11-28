Rihanna sets fire to the networks again with her collection of Pride underwear | Fashion and Beauty

No, unfortunately we are not talking about Rihanna because I have decided to finally release a new song. We can’t wait for that day to come, but we’ll have to wait. She remains focused on her side as a businesswoman. Her beauty and lingerie brand are still in her day to day.

This time we are going to talk about underwear, that of Savage x Fenty, which takes advantage of any celebration to bring out a special collection. In February they touch the red and black garments for Valentine’s Day and, now, it’s the color’s turn to jump on the Gay Pride bandwagon.

He has just launched a collection to support this group. And although some may see a certain opportunism and commercial marketing in these designs (which there will be), the truth is that Rihanna has always been active in these types of claims.

Model your designs

On this occasion, she has once again been the model of her own clothes and has shared a series of photographs in which we can see her with a transparent black thong full of rainbows and hearts and some socks with the same multicolored range in the part of the garter belt.

“In collaboration with @claralionelfdn, We support five organizations dedicated to supporting the LBGTQIA + community! @glaad @audrelordeproject @translatinacoalition @caribbeanequalityproject @transwellnesscenter ”, he wrote next to the images. Undoubtedly one more contribution in this month where freedom and equality are claimed for all regardless of sexual condition.

Of course, what we cannot appreciate in these images is what Rihanna has done with the tattoo that was made to match Drake when they were still a couple. The rapper got a shark tattooed on his arm while she drew it on his ankle. Well, now she has decided to cover it and although the reasons are not known, the truth is that it distances her from her ex. Has he asked A $ ap Rocky?