Release date on the streaming platform

Eternals, the new film by Marvel studios, is still on the billboard although not with the expected success as it has received negative reviews from the specialized press. However, there are fans who await his arrival at Disney Plus.

According to the ‘Streaming Guider’ portal, the tape would only be available on January 12, 2022. On that date, the virtual download can also be made on Apple TV and Prime Video for those who have these applications.

Eternals: Main cast of the film

Eternals premiered on November 4. Kit Harington, Angelina Jolie, Salma Hayek, Richard Madden, Gemma Chan are part of the cast of actors that brings this new Marvel movie to life.

Eternals: What is the new Marvel movie about?

The Eternals presents an exciting new team of superheroes in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, ancient aliens who have been living on Earth in secret for thousands of years.

After spending centuries in hiding, and separated from each other, the Eternals must come together to prepare the planet against an event known as the ‘Emergency’.

Eternals: When is it coming to Disney Plus?