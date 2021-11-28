Reasons to include a serving of cranberries in a healthy diet

https://mundo.sputniknews.com/20211128/las-razones-para-incluir-en-una-dieta-saludable-una-porcion-de-arandanos-rojos-1118733010.html

These delicious berries, in addition to antioxidants, are high in phenol. Another of its great virtues is its versatility since they can be consumed raw and we can also use them in the kitchen.Raw blueberries can be a good source of vitamin C and E, in fact, in a half-cup serving of these berries it contains 23 calories, six grams of carbohydrates, more than one gram of dietary fiber and only two grams of sugar.In addition, the properties of these berries can have anti-cancer and anti-inflammatory effects capable of preventing liver disease, lowering blood pressure, improving eyesight and also cardiovascular health.Although it is not one of the sweetest berries known, its specific flavor makes it one of the most versatile when it comes to consuming it as juices, raw, with oats, with natural yogurt and also in the kitchen where it is usually added in turkey fillings, or you can prepare a delicious cranberry sauce. The EveryDay Health portal, shared a recipe to include this delicious berry in your diet of one In a way that you may never have tried before and to prepare it you will need: Place the blueberries, orange juice, honey, vanilla extract, cinnamon and nutmeg in a medium saucepan and put it to cook over medium-high heat. Once it reaches a boiling point, cover it and reduce the cooking to a simmer for about 10 minutes, stirring the mixture periodically until the blueberries have burst and the mixture is thick enough, when removing the mixture from the heat, add the grated orange peel and let the sauce cool completely until serving.

