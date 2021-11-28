Ranking Netflix in Spain: Top 10 of the most viewed movies of today Saturday, November 27

In a market as saturated as that of Internet streaming services, these platforms struggle to have the best productions. Netflix He is no stranger to this reality and, willing to become a strong opponent, provides his subscribers with the list of his 10 films with the best acceptance in Spain.

We are talking about the list that classifies the titles according to who is watching what in real time. If you are interested in knowing what quality content is available, keep reading the following paragraphs.

1. Baytown Outlaws

A woman (Longoria) hires the services of three somewhat mindless brothers to rescue her son from her ex-husband (Thornton), whom she considers a bad father.

2. Rich and pampered

The billionaire is tired of the whims of his own children and decides to teach them a lesson. He announces to them that he has been ruined. Now spoiled teenagers will have to do what they have never done: go to work, learn to love and value life.

3. Wound

Jackie Justice is a mixed martial arts fighter who leaves the sport in disgrace. Unlucky and seething with rage and regret years after the fight, her manager and boyfriend Desi persuades her into a brutal underground fight and catches the eye of a fighting league promoter who promises Jackie a life back in the game. octagon. But the path to redemption unexpectedly turns personal when Manny, the son she delivered as a baby, shows up on her doorstep. A triumphant story of a fighter who claims her power, inside and outside the ring, when everyone has told it.

Four. The Boy Who Saved Christmas

An ordinary boy named Nikolas embarks on an extraordinary adventure through the snowy north in search of his father, who is on a mission to discover the legendary elven village, Elfhem. Alongside a stubborn reindeer named Blitzen and a loyal pet mouse, Nikolas soon finds his destiny in this magical tale that proves that nothing is impossible.

5. A Castle for Christmas

The famous American writer Sophie travels to Scotland and wants to buy a castle, but the fussy owner, Myles (a Scottish duke), is reluctant to sell it to a foreigner. When trying to find a compromise, the couple constantly clash, but along the way they may find more than they bargained for.

6. Jack Reacher: Never go back

Major Susan Turner, leader of Reacher’s former military unit, is falsely accused of treason. Jack Reacher will have to get her out of prison and discover the truth behind a government conspiracy to clear their names and save their lives. During the escape, Reacher will discover a secret from his past that could change his life forever. Sequel to “Jack Reacher” (2012).

7. Red alert

When Interpol sends out a “Red Alert”, it means that Police departments around the world must be on the alert to catch the most wanted criminals. All alarms go off when a reckless robbery unites the best FBI agent (Johnson) with two rival criminals (Gadot & Reynolds). A coincidence that will make the unpredictable happen.

8. If I were rich

Santi is a young man in distress who, overnight, becomes rich. Very rich. The problem is, the “best” thing you can do is not tell your friends. And much less your partner, of course.

9. John Wick: Blood Pact

Legendary assassin John Wick (Keanu Reeves) is forced out of retirement by a former associate who plans to gain control of a mysterious international group of assassins. Forced to help him by a blood oath, John sets out on a thrilling adrenaline-filled journey to Rome to fight the world’s most dangerous assassins.

10. Jack Reacher

Jack Reacher (Tom Cruise), a former military policeman who lives in semi-hiding as a vagabond and works on his own, decides to investigate the case of a sniper who has been accused of killing, by pure chance, five people in a shooting. When questioned, the sniper pleads not guilty and also demands the presence of Jack Reacher.

