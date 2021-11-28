Pumas and Atlas will define the finalist; León, Santos Puebla and Tigres seek a place in the semifinals

Pumas is the worst positioned in the table and will be measured against the sub-leader Atlas; León, Puebla, Tigres and Santos seek a place in the semifinals

With two of four series in the quarterfinals defined, Atlas and Pumas will fight for a ticket to the final of the Apertura 2021 and the winners in Sunday’s duels will face each other.

As a first Sunday dish, Tigers will receive Saints on the lawn of the ‘Volcán’, after falling 2 to 1 on his trip to Torreón. The last invited to the semifinals will be decided between Puebla and Lion, with the ‘Strip’ in advantage 2 to 1.

In the first duel of the night, Pumas, eleventh in the tournament standings and the team still alive with the worst position, surprised the leader América at home and gave him a 1 to 3 somersault on the pitch of the Azteca Stadium.

With the result between Eagles and felines, Atlas became the team with the best position in the semester after securing the sub-leadership and did the same to advance to the round against Monterrey, ninth step with which he equaled without goals as a home and visitor. Thanks to the positions that both clubs occupy in the classification, the duel between Pumas and Atlas in the semifinals is assured and the second key remains to be known.

ESPN Digital presents the possible keys in the semifinals of the Apertura 2021 in Liga MX.

