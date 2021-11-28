PrevenIMSS Triathlon is held in Family Medicine Units diabetes covid influenza – El Sol de Parral

IMSS Triathlon PrevenIMSS carries out in its Family Medicine Units, where activities were carried out to reinforce preventive measures against Covid-19 and influenza, as well as actions to avoid developing diseases such as diabetes and hypertension through the promotion of physical activity and healthy eating.

The Mexican Institute of Social Security (IMSS) in Chihuahua participates in the Twelfth National Day of Recovery of Ordinary Services in the different medical and hospital units of the entity.

On this occasion, the PrevenIMSS Triathlon is held, where activities are carried out to reinforce preventive measures against Covid-19 and influenza, actions to avoid the development of chronic degenerative diseases such as diabetes mellitus and hypertension, promotion of activity physical and sports, as well as guidance to lead a healthy diet.

These activities are with the objective of strengthening the culture of prevention to maintain an optimal state of health and a good quality of life in the entire beneficiary population, as well as in the workers of the Institute.

It is worth mentioning that a sedentary lifestyle is one of the main factors that cause the development of these diseases, which in recent years has been increasing among the population.